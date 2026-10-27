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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/27/26  

Good news (and bad)

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments
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Peter Barus
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Good news 1) The largest country in South America (Brazil) has rejected the Zionist and ecocidal crazy right wing Bolsonaro and voted for Lula Di Silva who will protect the Amazon from Zionist and corporate takeover. Trump and Zionists thus lost big time. 2) The student-led movement succeeded in defeating Vucic and other right wing corrupt politicians who had pushed to give Zionist Kushner prime Serbian lands for foreign "development." The student led movement is pro-human rights and against Zionism. Again Trump and Zionist lost big time 3) Netanyahu is slated to lose in the Israeli elections per all the polls. But this may not all be good news since a majority of Israeli Jews will vote for parties that support ethnic cleansing and genocide. 4) Polls show that a tectonic shift is coming in US elections unless Trump and Musk do their dirty tricks to ensure the people's will is not respected (as they have done before). But a revolution is coming and isolation of the genocidal and apartheid Israeli regime is coming regardless. Please help and donate to progressive candidates (people like Ilhan Omar and Abdul El-Sayed) and organizations who watch for US public interests (and not the corrupt politicians). And do insist that they release all and unredacted Epstein (Israeli Mossad linked) files and dig-up other 'Epsteins' working below the radar to destroy the US for the benefit of global Zionism. 5) Iran's response to the US/Israeli aggression (and let us be clear US foreign policy is dictated in Tel Aviv and is contrary to US interests, even US imperial interests) is WORKING. A high leveeel meeting in Tehran recently included Saudi, Turkish, and Pakistani leaders. Oil prices are $100-110 per barrel (doubled since the aggression started) and are slated to double again despite the illegal takeover of Venezuela. People around the world are waking up to the links between Zionist greed and their own pocketbooks (e.g. demonstrations in Italy and France against inflation and lack of basic services).

Obviously much more work is needed to end the rule of the oligarchs, the rich bankers, and billionaires (and the trillionaire Musk who put in $366 million in this election cycle.

On bad news: 1) Another Palestinian neighborhood in Jerusalem is demolished 2) Lana Nusseibah, UAE envoy of Palestinian heritage (but clearly follows UAE Zionist policies) was nominated to the UN Top. The UAE is also complicit in the genocides in Sudan, Gaza, Yemen and more. See also how wanted war criminal Netanyahu views the regional landscape: 3) Greece becomes bigger partner in Israel's crimes 4) (collective punishment): Thousands of Palestinians in Hebron ethnically cleansed 5) Apartheid regime "elections" give choices of fascists and ultra fascists. All are apartheid and genocide supporters.

So the struggle continues (A luta continua)

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute French

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I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

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