Goa to Munich: Growing call for 100-100-100 to end TB and end AIDS before 2030

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT - CNS

Find all TB and HIV, treat all, save lives and stop the spread of both
Over 1500 people from 73 countries are unequivocally demanding that all people with HIV or TB must have access to full cascade of standard health services and social support in people-centred, rights-based and gender transformative ways. Unless best of WHO-recommended prevention, diagnostics, treatment, care and support reaches everyone in need globally, we cannot end TB or AIDS.

Call for 100-100-100 to end TB and end AIDS by 2030 or earlier

This call for 100-100-100 was given at the AIDS 2024 (25th International AIDS Conference, Munich, Germany) Affiliated Independent Event organised on 4th of July 2024 in a special session where Goa Declaration was launched (read about Goa Declaration below). Goa Declaration calls for accelerated response to meet SDG target of #endTB, we must find all TB, treat all TB, and prevent all TB through people-centred and rights-based approaches.

Leave no one behind mantra

If we are to end AIDS, we must ensure that along with 100-100-100 (100% of people with HIV knows their status, 100% of people with HIV are on lifesaving antiretroviral therapy, and 100% of them are virally suppressed), we also have to ensure that no one suffers or dies of TB. According to WHO, "people living with HIV who have an undetectable viral load using any WHO-approved test and continue taking medication as prescribed have 'zero risk' of transmitting HIV to their sexual partner(s)." Undetectable equals untransmittable (#UequalsU) must become a reality for everyone with HIV.

We must ensure that 100% people with HIV know their TB status (on an ongoing basis), 100% of those with active TB disease are treated with medicines that work on them, and 100% of them are using a full range of appropriate combination prevention options to stop further spread of TB and HIV infections.

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism.
