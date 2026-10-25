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General News    H2'ed 10/25/26  

Glyphosate in Tahoe and The TRPA

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Ethan Indigo Smith
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“Established in 1969, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency was the nation’s first bi-state regional environmental planning agency. Our mission is to lead the cooperative effort to preserve, restore, and enhance the unique natural and human environment of the Lake Tahoe Region, while improving local communities, and people’s interactions with our irreplaceable environment.” ~Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Mission Statement

On August 14, 2021, The Caldor fire started 34 miles away from Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort in the Lake Tahoe region. The fire eventually reached the mountain and beyond before being controlled. Forest rejuvenation began with the plan to spray of glyphosate to deter overgrowth and more planned for 2028. The plan ignited criticism and social action, as more people learn of the dangers of the invasive chemical, and a rumor circulated that glyphosate would not be used.

And then it was used. The US Forest Service used glyphosate anyway with plans to use more as reported in a motherjones.com article.

Who is in control of the region? And who decides on using glyphosate? Not The US Forest Service. Not the federal government. And not California nor Nevada. Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is in control. Or is somewhat in control. You can visit their website at trpa.gov. It is a government institution with power.

One of the major accomplishments of TRPA is the implementation of laws to maintain and perhaps eventually gain water clarity in the lake. This is certainly important for the lake and the biosphere that is the Tahoe basin, but it is important to point out we did not require scientific studies to implement the process, though studies have been done to measure the process. It was based on simple understanding that clarity was decreasing. We could see so.

I remember watching the construction of Embassy Suites (now Margaritaville) exude runoff into the lake, starkest in the morning before the tourists arrived to look at the beautiful view. Most of the sediment stirred up is from institutional construction and not individual homes, of course.

TRPA also focuses on keeping out invasive biological species from entering the region, in the lake and forests. We know clean water is good and we know invasive species can be bad. The TRPA is also involved in fire restoration projects but does not require permits for US Forest Service who approved the project.

“TRPA submitted comments on the project but does not direct or implement the planned restoration work. The Tahoe Basin is an area where jurisdiction is shared by multiple agencies. TRPA is a regional planning and regulatory agency that administers the Regional Plan and reviews projects for compliance with applicable TRPA standards within its jurisdiction. The U.S. Forest Service approved the Caldor Restoration Project, which did not require a TRPA permit.” ~TRPA

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Ethan was raised in Maine, Manhattan, and Mendocino, California. Ethan has traveled the world and has been employed as a Private Detective, a dishwasher, a valet, a snowboard instructor and always a poet. Ethan Indigo Smith (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Activism Environmental; EPA Environmental Protection Agency; Environment; Environment-Ecology; Environmental Destruction War; Environmental Justice; Environmental Legislation; Environmentalism; Environmentalist; Glyphosate; (more...) Lee Johnson Roundup Glyphosate Lymphoma Victim; Miami Dade County Bans Roundup Glyphosate Weedkill; Oligarchy; Pesticides Herbicides, Add Tags  (less...)

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