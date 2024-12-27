 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/27/24

Global Hegemony and the Ukraine Pawn

(Page 1 of 2 pages)

Michael Roberts
The concept of global hegemony has long been a driving force in international relations, shaping the actions of world powers and influencing the fate of smaller nations. In recent years, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has become a stark example of how hegemonic ambitions can turn a country into a geopolitical pawn, with far-reaching consequences for global stability and the balance of power.

Hegemony, in its essence, refers to the dominance of one state over others, encompassing political, economic, and military supremacy. Throughout history, various powers have sought to achieve hegemonic status, from the British Empire in the 18th and 19th centuries to the United States in the 20th and early 21st centuries. The pursuit of hegemony often involves the use of both hard and soft power, including military might, economic influence, and cultural dominance.

In the context of Ukraine, we see a classic struggle for regional hegemony playing out between Russia and the West, primarily represented by the United States and its NATO allies. Ukraine, with its strategic location and historical ties to both Russia and Europe, has become the battleground for this contest of influence.

Russia, under Vladimir Putin's leadership, has long viewed Ukraine as part of its sphere of influence and a crucial buffer against NATO expansion. The annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine can be seen as attempts by Russia to reassert its regional hegemony and prevent Ukraine from aligning more closely with the West.

On the other hand, the United States and its allies have sought to support Ukraine's sovereignty and its aspirations for closer ties with Europe and NATO. This support is part of a broader strategy to maintain the liberal international order established after World War II, which has been a cornerstone of American hegemony.

The conflict in Ukraine has thus become a proxy for the larger struggle between competing visions of global order. Russia seeks to challenge the U.S.-led international system and establish itself as a dominant power in its near abroad. The United States and its allies, in turn, aim to preserve the existing order and contain Russian influence.

This hegemonic competition has had profound consequences for Ukraine itself. The country has suffered significant human and economic costs as a result of the ongoing conflict. Moreover, Ukraine's ability to chart its own course has been severely constrained by the competing interests of more powerful actors.

The situation in Ukraine also highlights the complex nature of modern hegemony. While military power remains important, economic and cultural influence play increasingly significant roles. The United States, for instance, has leveraged its economic might to impose sanctions on Russia, while also providing financial and military aid to Ukraine. Russia, in turn, has used its energy resources as a tool of influence, particularly in Europe.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend