 
Login/Register Login | Register
151 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/25/25

Global Crisis Looms: Trump's Aid Freeze Threatens Decades of Humanitarian Progress

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Michael Roberts
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Michael Roberts
Become a Fan
  (19 fans)

United States President Donald Trump's recent executive order suspending nearly all U.S. foreign assistance for 90 days has sent shockwaves through the international aid community and raised concerns about its impact on global stability, particularly in regions heavily dependent on American support. This sweeping action, implemented on January 21, 2025, has far-reaching consequences for numerous countries, with Ukraine standing out as a critical case study of the order's potential ramifications.

A big deal and impact on the Ukraine: Ukraine, which received over $12 billion in U.S. aid in 2022, now finds itself in a very precarious position following this sudden pause in assistance. As the country continues to defend itself against Russian aggression, the suspension of U.S. aid could have severe implications for both its military and civilian capabilities and overall stability.

While approximately $3.85 billion in previously authorized funding for future arms shipments to Ukraine remains available, the uncertainty surrounding Trump's willingness to utilize these funds adds another layer of complexity to the situation. The fact is that the United States under former President Joe Biden poured billions of dollars in its Ukraine Project to shore up its civilian operations as well as it military operations. Trump wants an accounting of exactly where this money went. However, this ambiguity leaves Ukrainian officials and international observers anxious about the country's ability to maintain its defense against Russian forces in the coming months.

The Broader International Implications: The impact of Trump's aid freeze extends far beyond the Ukraine-Russian war, but will affect a wide range of countries and programs:

1. Israel and Egypt: These two countries have been granted exceptions for military financing, highlighting their strategic importance in U.S. foreign policy. Israel typically receives about $3.3 billion annually, while Egypt receives approximately $1.5 billion. What this means is that Israel should it resume the war in Gaza can be assured that a Trump Administration will continue to open the arms flow spigot even wider to give it the means, including 2,200lb bombs to help it "completely destroy Hamas."

2. Humanitarian Crises: The order allows for exceptions in emergency food programs, particularly crucial for conflict-ridden areas like Sudan and Gaza. However, the lack of specific carve-outs for essential health services, such as clinics and vaccination initiatives, has alarmed humanitarian leaders.

3. Global Health Initiatives: Programs like the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), credited with saving millions of lives, face uncertain futures under this freeze. The potential disruption of such initiatives could have devastating consequences for public health in developing nations.

4. Development Projects: Numerous U.S.-funded initiatives aimed at bolstering education, security, and anti-corruption efforts worldwide now face an abrupt halt. This pause could potentially undo years of progress in various sectors across multiple countries.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Roberts Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

MICHAEL DERK ROBERTS Small Business Consultant, Editor, and Social Media & Communications Expert, New York Over the past 20 years I've been a top SMALL BUSINESS CONSULTANT and POLITICAL CAMPAIGN STRATEGIST in Brooklyn, New York, running (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Global Arms Race; Trump Racism; Trump Revocation And Usurpation Of 14th Amendment; Trump Signs Order; Trump Travel Ban; Trump Un Speech, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

October 19, 1983 and The Murder Of Maurice Bishop

Why Black History Is important

Wordsmiths And The Delusional

Blacks Killing Blacks

Black On Black Crime: A Critique

2014 FIFA World Cup: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend