 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News      

Global Boycott Movement inflicts significant economic damage and isolation on Israel

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

A multifaceted global boycott campaign, spanning consumer goods, agricultural exports, arms sales, and academic cooperation, is inflicting substantial and sustained economic damage on Israel. Driven by international outcry over the war in Gaza, this movement has evolved from grassroots consumer activism to formal governmental sanctions, leading to closed businesses, plummeting exports, and unprecedented diplomatic isolation for the Israeli economy.

The Rise of BDS and Consumer Power

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, formally launched in 2005 by over 170 Palestinian organizations, has matured into a potent economic force. Initially a symbolic tool against colonial policies, its strength now lies in the tangible financial losses it inflicts on global corporations and, by extension, the Israeli economy. Major international companies are no longer ignoring this pressure; for the first time, giants like Coca-Cola and Starbucks have explicitly cited "boycott" as a material risk in their annual financial reports, acknowledging the direct impact on their bottom lines.

The corporate fallout is widespread:

Starbucks closed 400 branches in the U.S. due to weak sales linked to the boycott.

Carrefour exited the Jordanian market, closing three branches in Amman.

Inditex (Zara) shuttered 188 stores globally amid declining sales.

Coca-Cola reported a significant 10% drop in sales across the Middle East in Q4 of 2023.

This consumer-led pressure has created a chilling effect, with retailers worldwide quietly instructing suppliers to avoid Israeli goods for fear of public backlash.

Agricultural Exports: A Core Sector Under Siege

Nowhere is the impact more acute than in Israel's agricultural export sector, which is facing a silent but effective boycott across Europe - its largest market. Reports from Yedioth Ahronoth and Israeli exporters detail a dramatic shift:

Germany, historically a staunch ally and Israel's largest market for potatoes, has seen a sharp reversal in sentiment. Retail titan Aldi has unofficially ceased purchasing Israeli goods for over six weeks, with packagers citing difficulty selling products labeled "Made in Israel" due to headlines about "genocide".

Co-op chains in Italy and the UK have publicly declared a halt to sales of Israeli products. In a symbolic move, Co-op Italy began selling "Gaza Cola" with proceeds directed toward rebuilding a hospital in Gaza.

Belgium, Sweden, Norway, and Ireland have effectively closed their markets. Norway did not import a single kilogram of Israeli goods last year, and Belgium's strict enforcement of EU origin-labeling laws has led consumers to consciously reject Israeli produce.

Japan is reporting growing sensitivity, with customers becoming cautious about receiving Israeli shipments.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Israeli Attacks On Gaza; Israeli Abuse; Israeli Attacks In Gaza; Israeli Fascism; Israeli Piracy; Israeli Pressure On US; Israeli Settlements; Israeli Veterans; Israeli-palestinian; Israeli-us Conflict; (more...) Israeli_Propaganda; Israelification, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

"War is inevitable between Israel and Hezbollah", interview with Abbas Zalzali

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US military base in Bangladesh at the heart of a revolution

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend