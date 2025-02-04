Glenn Kirschner: There are Points of Light in the Darkness!



Glenn Kirschner

"Justice Matters" host Glenn Kirschner says that the points of light are "multiplying and gathering strength."

Donald Trump's own acting FBI Director, Brian Driscoll, refused a Justice Department order that he assist in the firing of agents involved in Jan. 6 riot cases, apparent revenge and retaliation by the current administration. Driscollpushed back so forcefully that some FBI officials feared he would be dismissed, multiple current and former FBI officials told NBC News.

Now, James Dennehy, the top NY FBI official and a former Marine, says they are "in a battle of their own" reminiscent of his days as a Marine when he "dug a small foxhole" and "hunkered down for safety." Denny added, "It sucked, but it worked."

"Justice Matters" host Glenn Kirschner offers more in the video below. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Glenn spent 30 years as a federal prosecutor, homicide prosecutor and Army JAG. Glenn is an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst and teaches criminal law at George Washington University.

He noter, "We are going to get throught htis together."