Glenn Kirschner: SCOTUS Creates US Banana Republic (video)

Today Glenn Kirschner, NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst and instructor of criminal law at George Washington University, said, "With one opinion, the Supreme Court has converted the United States of America into a sort of Banana Republic in the making, or maybe more accurately, a Banana Republic for the taking. If this decision is not reconsidered/modified/vacated, July 1, 2024 will go down in history as the day the Supreme Court turned the lights off on honest and honorable governing in America. "

In his video, Three Ways to Defeat Both Trump AND the New President-Is-King Supreme Court Opinion, he discusses the real and dire implications of the Supreme Court opinion that American presidents can commit crimes with absolute immunity, and the three things that can be done about it.

Kirschner is succinct and a master at explaining complex legal concepts in ways that are easy for the layperson to understand.