Glenn Kirschner: Points of Light Amidst Trump-Induced Darkness

Glenn Kirschner discusses three good news stories on the legal front that serve as points of light amidst the darkness. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Glenn spent 30 years as a federal prosecutor, homicide prosecutor and Army JAG. Glenn is an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst and teaches criminal law at George Washington University. He notes that "Donald Trump may be intent on trying to destroy American democracy - saying things like he will be a 'dictator on day one', vowing to 'terminate' the Constitution, and that, if elected, the American people will never have to vote again - but there are points of light amidst the Trump-induced darkness in these three good news stories...apparently while president, Trump appointed some Federal judges with ethics by mistake!