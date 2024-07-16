Glenn Kirschner: Cannon's Dismissal May Have Silver Lining



Glenn Kirshner says that Judge Aileen Cannon's "dismissal may turn out to be the best thing that has yet happened to that case."

Kirshner is a NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst and instructor of criminal law at George Washington University.

He continued:

"To absolutely no one's surprise, Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon finally dismissed Trump's classified documents/obstruction of justice/espionage case in Florida, ruling that Special Counsel Jack Smith (and ALL special counsels, for that matter) cannot be lawfully appointed by an attorney general. Problem is, this issue has been litigated and rejected in recent years by four other federal judges, all of whom have far more experience than Cannon. Plus the US Supreme Court in the Nixon case voiced no concern about the appointment by an Attorney General of a special counsel. But Cannon, picking up on the recent note in a concurring opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, decided special counsel is just not permitted. This decisions inevitably will be appealed. Will this be the final bad ruling by Canon - in Trump's favor - that will result in a motion to remove her from the case? This video does a deep dive into these issues and discusses how, regardless of how this issue shakes out, the prosecution of Donald Trump in the classified documents case will continue - even if it has to be rebought by a US Attorney instead of a special counsel."

