Most Popular Choices
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/16/24

Glenn Kirschner: Cannon's Dismissal May Have Silver Lining

No comments, In Series: Justice Matters / Glenn Kirschner
Glenn Kirschner, still from video
Glenn Kirschner, still from video
(Image by Glenn Kirschner)   Details   DMCA

Glenn Kirshner says that Judge Aileen Cannon's "dismissal may turn out to be the best thing that has yet happened to that case."

Kirshner is a NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst and instructor of criminal law at George Washington University.

He continued:

"To absolutely no one's surprise, Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon finally dismissed Trump's classified documents/obstruction of justice/espionage case in Florida, ruling that Special Counsel Jack Smith (and ALL special counsels, for that matter) cannot be lawfully appointed by an attorney general.

Problem is, this issue has been litigated and rejected in recent years by four other federal judges, all of whom have far more experience than Cannon.

Plus the US Supreme Court in the Nixon case voiced no concern about the appointment by an Attorney General of a special counsel. But Cannon, picking up on the recent note in a concurring opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, decided special counsel is just not permitted.

This decisions inevitably will be appealed. Will this be the final bad ruling by Canon - in Trump's favor - that will result in a motion to remove her from the case?

This video does a deep dive into these issues and discusses how, regardless of how this issue shakes out, the prosecution of Donald Trump in the classified documents case will continue - even if it has to be rebought by a US Attorney instead of a special counsel."

He saves the best info for last:

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend