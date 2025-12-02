Giving Tuesday and more

[please share/pass on this message]

In the USA, today is "Giving Tuesday". So please whether you are in the USA or elsewhere consider donating of any kind to those in need. We at the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability at Bethlehem University would appreciate your kind donation of any size to help us working towards sustainability of human and natural communities in Palestine even in the midst of ongoing horrors of genocide and ecocide. To donate. To volunteer (on site or remotely)

Raz Segal: Israeli and International genocide/holocaust expert: The genocide in Gaza is far from over: We live not in a post-Holocaust world of Never Again but in the same world that led to the Holocaust, a world of Again and Again.

Amnesty International: The genocide continues after the "ceasefie"

Just to get a glimpse of how politics in the US works, see these two links about Michael Cohen.

Dr. Ghassan Abu Sittah.

NEW ISRAELI SETTLEMENT IN BEIT SAHOUR.

Palestinians Offer a Much Clearer Path to Peace: A 51-page document by a group of Palestinian scholars and policy thinkers lays out a visionary path to Middle East peace that is much clearer than the UN resolution or Trump's 20-point plan November 28, 2025 Dahlia Scheindlin HAARETZ Document.

The Two-State Solution Has Long Been Dead. Here's How to Bring Peace to Israel-Palestine Instead. In their new book, Dawn's Sarah Leah Whitson and Michael Schaeffer Omer-Man lay out a blueprint to end the occupation and transform an undemocratic one-state reality into a democratic one. Sarah Leah Whitson and Michael Schaeffer Omer-Man also see my 2004 book "Sharing the Land of Canaan".

What is happening in the West Bank: Um Al Khair

This ancient Chinese game explains Israels strategy in the West Bank.

Power, Not Law, Will Free Palestine: Why Rights Arent Enough.

South African Farid Esack letter to Palestinians: Here is the letter on the segregation wall.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive