 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/2/25  

Giving Tuesday and more

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments, In Series: Reports from Palestine
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

[please share/pass on this message]

In the USA, today is "Giving Tuesday". So please whether you are in the USA or elsewhere consider donating of any kind to those in need. We at the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability at Bethlehem University would appreciate your kind donation of any size to help us working towards sustainability of human and natural communities in Palestine even in the midst of ongoing horrors of genocide and ecocide. To donate. To volunteer (on site or remotely)

Raz Segal: Israeli and International genocide/holocaust expert: The genocide in Gaza is far from over: We live not in a post-Holocaust world of Never Again but in the same world that led to the Holocaust, a world of Again and Again.

Amnesty International: The genocide continues after the "ceasefie"

Just to get a glimpse of how politics in the US works, see these two links about Michael Cohen.

Dr. Ghassan Abu Sittah.

NEW ISRAELI SETTLEMENT IN BEIT SAHOUR.

Palestinians Offer a Much Clearer Path to Peace: A 51-page document by a group of Palestinian scholars and policy thinkers lays out a visionary path to Middle East peace that is much clearer than the UN resolution or Trump's 20-point plan November 28, 2025 Dahlia Scheindlin HAARETZ Document.

The Two-State Solution Has Long Been Dead. Here's How to Bring Peace to Israel-Palestine Instead. In their new book, Dawn's Sarah Leah Whitson and Michael Schaeffer Omer-Man lay out a blueprint to end the occupation and transform an undemocratic one-state reality into a democratic one. Sarah Leah Whitson and Michael Schaeffer Omer-Man also see my 2004 book "Sharing the Land of Canaan".

What is happening in the West Bank: Um Al Khair

This ancient Chinese game explains Israels strategy in the West Bank.

Power, Not Law, Will Free Palestine: Why Rights Arent Enough.

South African Farid Esack letter to Palestinians: Here is the letter on the segregation wall.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

Available job & miscellaneous news and actions (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/27/2025
Memes to share, acting, and Joyful Participation (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/23/2025
What is happening & need to buckle up, stay calm, and continue to act (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 11/18/2025
View All 206 Articles in "Reports from Palestine"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Thing About Lighting Rods

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

2007 LTE on upcoming 08 Election

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend