OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 11/27/25  

Giving Thanks

1 comment
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus
Become a Fan
  (8 fans)

In my country this national holiday can no longer obscure the colonial devastation that came with the encounter this day is supposed to commemorate.

As all the world now sees, that encounter continues unabated, following the pattern of cyclic abuse, trauma, addiction and denial, generation after generation.

Collective trauma and addiction is the structural basis of the global economy. It is an oxymoron: we are utterly dependent on self-harm, for survival.

Confronting this is like confronting any addiction: we fight recovery as if it were death.

The latest iteration even has a name: Trump Riviera.

In the Commodification of Everything, even unspeakable evil is just another brand.

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Peter Barus

Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007), 8 fans, 159 articles, 2 quicklinks, 392 comments, 5 diaries

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

  New Content
As if in celebration, the nation's leaders are murdering people on the high seas, in captivity in Palestine, in Ukraine, to say nothing of Sudan. Pass the cranberry sauce.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 27, 2025 at 4:28:20 PM

Author 0
