Giving Thanks

In my country this national holiday can no longer obscure the colonial devastation that came with the encounter this day is supposed to commemorate.

As all the world now sees, that encounter continues unabated, following the pattern of cyclic abuse, trauma, addiction and denial, generation after generation.

Collective trauma and addiction is the structural basis of the global economy. It is an oxymoron: we are utterly dependent on self-harm, for survival.

Confronting this is like confronting any addiction: we fight recovery as if it were death.

The latest iteration even has a name: Trump Riviera.

In the Commodification of Everything, even unspeakable evil is just another brand.