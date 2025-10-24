 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Sci Tech      

Give Me Ecoliteracy School (and quit schools that promote Earth-ravaging capitalism and AI)

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments

Katie Singer
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

Four Seasons - Longbridge Road
Four Seasons - Longbridge Road
(Image by joiseyshowaa from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Regenerative farmer Richard Daley recently defined ecological literacy as understanding how living systems work, how they break down and how they can be restored. To get there, Daley suggests learning the names of local plants, tracing the flow of water through a watershed, observing seasonal shifts, knowing where your food comes from and understanding who holds power over land and the Earth's life-giving systems. He calls ecoliteracy practical, place-based and rooted in observation and responsibility. With it, we focus on material change--compost food waste, protect local wildlife, build mutual aid networks, plant gardens, reimagine governance and work toward a truly regenerative future.

Then, pollinator-gardener Hart Hagan wrote that when we have a cooperative, supportive relationship with the natural world, we learn how life works and how life supports our climate.

Daley and Hagan inspired me to spell out ecoliterate thinking and skills--and to realize that in many cases, I am not (yet) literate. Heres the list. Please add to it!

ECOLITERATE THINKING AND ACTIONS

  • Recognize that all life depends on nature. Nature is our teacher.

  • Consider that unless you're aware that you are part of the problem, you cannot be part of the solution.

  • Acknowledge that the fossil fuels and ores our technosphere requires took billions of years to form--and they cannot be regenerated.

  • Aim to live within your bioregion's offerings--your watersheds food, water, energy and ores. (The U.S. has six main watersheds and about 2100 smaller ones.)

  • Reduce dependence on international supply chains.

  • Ask questions. Welcome not-knowing. Build relationships with people (not screens) who welcome questions.

  • Learn how to do daily activities--cooking, drying clothes, communicating with family--with less digital interface and less electricity.

  • Recognize the Jevon's Paradox: efficiency increases consumption of energy, water and extractions.

FOOD

  • Learn what foods keep you healthy--and expect that this list will change. Know how to cook healthy food.

  • Know what foods make you unhealthy and how to avoid them.

    Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

    (Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Activism Environmental; Biodiversity; Climate Change; Ecosystems; Nature; Science-Nature; Sustainability; Technology, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Exploring humanness during radioactive times: a review of "SOS: The San Onofre Syndrome: Nuclear Power's Legacy"

First comes love, then come unintended consequences

Before, during and after Election '24

Discovering Power's Traps: a primer for electricity users

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend