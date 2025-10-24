Give Me Ecoliteracy School (and quit schools that promote Earth-ravaging capitalism and AI)

Regenerative farmer Richard Daley recently defined ecological literacy as understanding how living systems work, how they break down and how they can be restored. To get there, Daley suggests learning the names of local plants, tracing the flow of water through a watershed, observing seasonal shifts, knowing where your food comes from and understanding who holds power over land and the Earth's life-giving systems. He calls ecoliteracy practical, place-based and rooted in observation and responsibility. With it, we focus on material change--compost food waste, protect local wildlife, build mutual aid networks, plant gardens, reimagine governance and work toward a truly regenerative future.

Then, pollinator-gardener Hart Hagan wrote that when we have a cooperative, supportive relationship with the natural world, we learn how life works and how life supports our climate.

Daley and Hagan inspired me to spell out ecoliterate thinking and skills--and to realize that in many cases, I am not (yet) literate. Heres the list. Please add to it!

ECOLITERATE THINKING AND ACTIONS

Recognize that all life depends on nature. Nature is our teacher.

Consider that unless you're aware that you are part of the problem, you cannot be part of the solution.

Acknowledge that the fossil fuels and ores our technosphere requires took billions of years to form--and they cannot be regenerated.

Aim to live within your bioregion's offerings--your watersheds food, water, energy and ores. (The U.S. has six main watersheds and about 2100 smaller ones.)

Reduce dependence on international supply chains.

Ask questions. Welcome not-knowing. Build relationships with people (not screens) who welcome questions.

Learn how to do daily activities--cooking, drying clothes, communicating with family--with less digital interface and less electricity.

Recognize the Jevon's Paradox: efficiency increases consumption of energy, water and extractions.

FOOD