 
Login/Register Login | Register
91 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Getting Half The Job Done

By   No comments

Carl Petersen
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
"Criterion 3: Is the charter school serving all pupils who wish to attend, or does the charter school have substantial fiscal or governance issues? (Ed. Code, 47607(e).) These criteria have been determined not to be bases for denial."

-LAUSD Charter School Division

Dr. Hattie Mitchell, Founder and Principal of Crete Academy
Dr. Hattie Mitchell, Founder and Principal of Crete Academy
(Image by Ivy Bound Academy)   Details   DMCA
In its marketing, Ivy Bound Academy promotes the charter school as a "first stop" on the way to Harvard. With the academic performances listed on the California School's Dashboard, it looks like the trip has been abandoned for most of Ivy's students. The school is rated in the Red (very low) for English Language Arts and the Orange (low) for Mathematics. Even worse, the performance declined in both categories from the previous year showing a school on the wrong trajectory.

From the California School Dashboard
From the California School Dashboard
(Image by California Department of Education)   Details   DMCA

In comparison, the LAUSD is rated in the Yellow (medium) for both categories, with increasing performance. Van Nuys Middle School, the closest middle school to Ivy, performed in line with the District as a whole with its performance also showing improvement.

From the California School Dashboard
From the California School Dashboard
(Image by California Department of Education)   Details   DMCA

From the California School Dashboard
From the California School Dashboard
(Image by California Department of Education)   Details   DMCA


Another issue highlighted by the Academic Dashboard is the fact that a third of the students are chronically absent, a problem that grew worse over the previous year. Both the LAUSD as a whole and Van Nuys Middle School had a rate of around 23%, which is still a problem but shows better performance than the charter school. The rate for both LAUSD and the middle school improved over the previous year.

From the California School Dashboard
From the California School Dashboard
(Image by California Department of Education)   Details   DMCA
Given what the data shows about academic performance, it is not surprising that the Charter School Division recommended that the Board deny Ivy Bound's request to renew its charter. Unfortunately, in doing so they ignored evidence that Ivy Bound is engaging in behavior that manipulates the demographic makeup of the school. I addressed my concerns in public comment before the Board voted on the denial:


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

I detailed issues with Ivy Bound Academy's website in an email to the Charter School Division on December 31, 2024. Ignoring the requirements of its charter, parents were not being notified that the electronic application could be completed in person at the school. They were also not informed that all students are admitted unless there are more applications than spaces.

How closely is the Charter School Division paying attention to the schools it oversees if it misses these overt failures to follow the terms of the charter? As of this morning, some changes have been made to the website, but it is still not in full compliance.

These requirements were meant to ensure that all students have equal access to the school and that the school is not manipulating the demographics of its student body. The school's refusal to comply and the Charter School Division's failure to provide proper oversight have resulted in a student body with a lesser percentage of students of color than the closest LAUSD middle school and the District as a whole. The same is true for students with Special Education needs and those who are economically disadvantaged. Ivy Bound also has a lesser percentage of English Language learners than the LAUSD. 51.1% of its students are white compared to just 5.9% at the closest LAUSD School.

The school deliberately markets the screening of students from at-risk communities. In a promotional video, the principal brags that "the special thing about our school is that you have to apply and go through the lottery system."

Despite the demographics and the failure to follow the terms of the charter, the Charter School Division has determined that this is not a basis for denial. While I agree that the charter should not be renewed, I also ask that its failure to include all students be listed as a reason.


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA
None of the Board members were driven to ask questions after my presentation. In fact, there was no discussion before the Board voted unanimously to deny the petition. Even Nick Melvoin, who has a history of approving charter schools that are failing academically and defending operators that are embezzling public funds, voted against this charter school. Perhaps they neglected to donate to his ill-fated Congressional campaign.

While having one less failing charter school operating is a good thing (assuming the unelected Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) and state bureaucrats do not overturn the decision), the failure to call out the demographic manipulation sends a signal to other charter schools that this behavior is acceptable. It is bad enough when the previous iteration of the School Board approved Citizens of the World, another example of a White Flight Charter School. It was hoped that this Board would do better.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs, who serves as the Education Chair for the Northridge East Neighborhood Council. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Charter School Failure, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Finding Hope in Florida

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend