Georgia Election Struggles with Alleged Russian Influence

As Georgia gears up for crucial parliamentary elections on October 26, 2024, the small Caucasian nation faces the possibility of a turning point with potential long-term effects on its democracy and foreign relations. The ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party, under Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and heavily influenced by its founder, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, has been accused by opposition leaders of aligning with Russian interests. This suspected interference, analysts warn, could shift Georgia's path from a pro-European stance toward an authoritarian, Moscow-friendly trajectory reminiscent of Belarus. Amid this escalating tension, fears are mounting that a politically compromised Georgia could lose momentum in its quest for European Union (EU) membership.

Allegations of Russian Interference

Both Georgia's opposition and independent analysts argue that Russia has taken a vested interest in maintaining GD's dominance. The GD party's rhetoric has included narratives that echo Kremlin viewpoints on Georgia's 2008 conflict with Russia, which saw the occupation of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. By shifting blame for that war from Russia to Georgia's pro-Western opposition, GD allegedly attempts to rewrite the narrative in ways favorable to Moscow. Russia's influence is also visible in other ways: Russian officials and media outlets support GD's anti-opposition stance, labeling opposition leaders as agents of Western interference and aligning GD as the only party that can avoid war.

Observers suggest that Moscow's end goal is to curb Georgia's Euro-Atlantic ambitions and prevent it from joining the EU or NATO, fearing that Georgia's Western alignment would weaken Russian influence in the Caucasus. Further supporting this theory, GD's campaign has pushed an image of "peace" by using propaganda that casts Western allies in a negative light, indirectly aligning GD's policies with Kremlin interests.

The Stakes for Georgia's EU Ambitions

For Georgia, which has had EU membership aspirations for years, the current political situation is especially sensitive. Western leaders have cautioned that political chaos or a descent into authoritarianism could jeopardize Georgia's EU candidacy, a warning echoed by the European Commission. GD's growing emphasis on distancing itself from Western norms and values, as well as threats to ban opposition parties, has further alarmed European observers. A move toward centralized, authoritarian governance would bring Georgia closer to Russia's orbit and make EU membership nearly impossible under the bloc's strict democratic and governance standards.

Analysts fear that GD could try to consolidate power after the election, suppress opposition protests, and enact policies mirroring those in Belarus. This move could risk escalating street violence and social instability, which would likely alienate European allies further.

Potential Strategies to Counter Russian Influence

To navigate these challenges, Georgia could consider several strategies to protect its sovereignty and maintain its Western aspirations:

Georgia should reinforce the independence of its judiciary and uphold electoral transparency. Inviting international observers and ensuring a free and fair election process would mitigate perceptions of Russian influence.

A robust civil society plays a vital role in resisting authoritarianism. NGOs and independent media outlets should counter disinformation and hold the government accountable. Georgia would benefit from increased EU support for these groups, fostering resilience against pro-Russian narratives.

Opposition parties have begun uniting on a pro-European platform, a necessary strategy to combat the GD's pro-Russian stance. By remaining unified and presenting clear policies for EU integration, they can offer a compelling alternative to GD and appeal to Georgia's pro-Western electorate.

Tbilisi should also leverage diplomatic support from the EU and U.S. to counteract Russian influence. Increased involvement from Western allies in economic and security collaborations would demonstrate tangible benefits to Georgia's alignment with the EU and NATO, countering Russia's efforts to portray these alliances as destabilizing forces.

