OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/4/25

Genocide resume, An Environmental "Nakba", needed support and more

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments
Reminder: Colonization is ongoing globally; rich becoming richer at the expense of the indigenous people; and in Palestine what thhis meant is 8.5 million refugees/displaced people and long-term process to transform a pluralistic state to a monolithic state: one religion, one (European Ashkenazi) culture, one language etc. Theft of Gas of Gaza and rare minerals of Ukraine is one symptom..

Israeli apartheid reimposed the Medieval siege on Gaza preventing humanitarian aid to arrive to two million people besieged in the occupied Gaza Strip. This is a war crime and crime against humanity, a violation of international law (Geneva Convention), a violation of even signed ceasefire agreement. It is a continuation of the genocide that already claimed the lives of minimum 150,000 peopel in 16 months. But the regime has violated ceasefire agreements regularly.

'Saleh Al-Hams, Director of Nursing at Gaza European Hospital, reported that at dawn today, 456 freed detainees arrived at Gaza European Hospital, among them15 medical staff. Many of the released detainees arrived in a severely weakened state, some unable to walk due to the brutal beatings and torture they had endured. Most of them suffer from skin diseases, and one has been hospitalized overnight due to lung fibrosis. The detainees experienced severe, targeted beatings to the chest area, resulting in rib fractures. Additionally, one detainee had his hand amputated, while another lost a leg due to diabetes and the lack of medical care. Meanwhile, scabies medication was administered to all freed detainees to address the widespread infections.' Many of the Palestinian prisoners arriving in Gaza beyond recognition. Palestinian prisoner tortured with chemicals.

An Environmental "Nakba": Water, Trees, and Farms as Tools of Israeli Policy Toward Palestine Origins.

Read and be inspired by our 2024 annual report. Look at our needs; then donate. Contact us for naming opportunities via large donations to discuss options (your name or that of a loved one can remain on a museum visited by thousands and soon tens of thousands annually). And thanks for you who supported us.

"No Other Land" wins Oscar for best documentary!

Congressional Research Service: Instances of Use of United States Armed Forces Abroad, 1798-2023.

On Pankaj Mishra's "The World After Gaza: A History".

Targeting life itself: Israel's systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

The Global Spread of Palestine's agony.

Stay Humane and keep hope alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay
 

