Genocide in Gaza, pogroms in the West Bank, occupation in USA

There is an an ongoing genocide in Gaza. Just in the three days of the Ramadan Eid (the most important and equivalent to Christmas in the Christian world), the Israeli occupation forces committed over 20 massacres of entire families killing over 170 women and children. In these same 72 hours, Israeli colonial settlers and soldiers were on a rampage here in the occupied West Bank. This pogrom involved burning cars, houses, shops, destroying streets and more. Meanwhile after Israel broke yet again International conventions and international law by attacking the Iranian embassy area destroying its consulate in Damascus, some people call Israel US's proxy in the region but I tend to think it is the other way around: the US is largely occupied by "Israel" via its lobbies in Washington and in state legislatures. The US has two alleged "parties" democrats and republicans but both seem run by the same entity whose allegiance is Zionists not US interests. The fascist regime running Israel, failing to achieve its imperial interests and floundering in the past six months (only succeeding to kill civilians despite billions in US military aid), is trying to draw the US into a regional and possibly a global war hoping to change the dynamic. If they succeed in this (and I give it a 60% chance), they will end Zionism in the most catastrophic way. If humanity survives his, certainly "Israel" as an apartheid racist, genocidal state will not survive it. Stay tuned for outcome. But in the meantime, we Palestinians will continue to struggle for our right to return to all of Palestine, for our self-determination in our country (all of Palestine), for equality of all people here (Jews, Christian, Muslim, Bahai, Druze etc), and for accountability for all who murdered civilians. La Luta Continua (the struggle continues) but in the meantime here are things to help us all do better: information and actions not seen in mainstream corporate media (again more positive than negative items followed by action items).

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

