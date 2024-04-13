 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/13/24

Genocide in Gaza, pogroms in the West Bank, occupation in USA

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   1 comment, In Series: Reports from Palestine

Muzzle Camouflage
Muzzle Camouflage
(Image by youtu.be/yWo1SrIyFKI)   Details   DMCA

There is an an ongoing genocide in Gaza. Just in the three days of the Ramadan Eid (the most important and equivalent to Christmas in the Christian world), the Israeli occupation forces committed over 20 massacres of entire families killing over 170 women and children. In these same 72 hours, Israeli colonial settlers and soldiers were on a rampage here in the occupied West Bank. This pogrom involved burning cars, houses, shops, destroying streets and more. Meanwhile after Israel broke yet again International conventions and international law by attacking the Iranian embassy area destroying its consulate in Damascus, some people call Israel US's proxy in the region but I tend to think it is the other way around: the US is largely occupied by "Israel" via its lobbies in Washington and in state legislatures. The US has two alleged "parties" democrats and republicans but both seem run by the same entity whose allegiance is Zionists not US interests. The fascist regime running Israel, failing to achieve its imperial interests and floundering in the past six months (only succeeding to kill civilians despite billions in US military aid), is trying to draw the US into a regional and possibly a global war hoping to change the dynamic. If they succeed in this (and I give it a 60% chance), they will end Zionism in the most catastrophic way. If humanity survives his, certainly "Israel" as an apartheid racist, genocidal state will not survive it. Stay tuned for outcome. But in the meantime, we Palestinians will continue to struggle for our right to return to all of Palestine, for our self-determination in our country (all of Palestine), for equality of all people here (Jews, Christian, Muslim, Bahai, Druze etc), and for accountability for all who murdered civilians. La Luta Continua (the struggle continues) but in the meantime here are things to help us all do better: information and actions not seen in mainstream corporate media (again more positive than negative items followed by action items).

*POSTIVE*

*NEGATIVE*

  • The killing of Walid Daqqa by denying medical care
  • Watch this Israeli documentary, the lab
  • Israel's moral dilemma
  • Arrested and held unlawfully, thousands of Palestinians are suffering abuse at the hands of Israeli captors
  • Congress Introduces ADL-Backed 'Countering Antisemitism Act' to Police Online Speech to end criticism of Israel's genocide and ethnic cleansing
  • Zionist until he visited here became anti-zionist
  • Israeli regime kills the children and grandchildren of Hamas political bureau chief hoping to end a potential deal for a ceasefire. Similarly the attack on the consulate of Iran in Damascus was intended to scuttle a deal. Remains to be seen whether Israel succeeds in its intention: finding itself in a deep hole, it wants to dig deeper and get the US to dig with it.

*ACTION*

*ANALYSIS*

  • Is Italy's support for Israel linked to Gaza's offshore gas?
  • Elephant in the room: the Israeli occupation
  • Helena Cobban: Past time to stop demonizing Ha.mas
  • The destruction of Palestined is the destruction of the earth
  • Bassam Sharif remarkable insightful speech
  • Is Israel above the law?
  • Footballers last words
  • Videos of malnourished children show Gazas forced starvation crisis: Starvation is getting worse in north Gaza where 31% of children under the age of 2 are suffering from acute malnutrition, a percentage which has doubled since January
  • If I were injured there, the best thing would be to die: An ICU doctors devastating mission to Gaza
  • The Red Cow and the temple
  • US President Biden signed the spending bill, which includes provisions to cut funding to UNRWA (a UN humanitarian agency that aids Palestinian refugees) & gives Israel $3.8 billion, even after as the latter is committing genocide.
  • Francesca Albanese a heroic UN official reports to the UN Human Rights Council
  • Israel is dragging the US into a future regional war

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay
 

Peter Barus

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Link to sickening Israeli weapons ad, starting with a special muzzle camouflage that looks like a cute kitty cat, shows the purpose and mindset behind this genocide: profit for investors in the genocide industry that now supports millions of American jobs, in every Congressional district.

Where will this machine turn for new targets? The Texas border? Surely not Taiwan: China would fight back. The genocide industry sees no profit in any "conflict" with such high costs.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 13, 2024 at 10:33:40 AM

Tell A Friend