Gender equality and human rights are indivisible, foundational and unconditional

Citizen News Service - CNS
Gender equality and human rights are indivisible, foundational and unconditional

SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

Human rights are indivisible, foundational and unconditional
Human rights are indivisible, foundational and unconditional
"When human rights are treated like an 'Ãƒƒ la carte menu' by governments, and not what they truly are - indivisible, foundational and unconditional... we move fast into dystopia," said Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on Right To Health.

"We saw during COVID-19 lockdown time that people who were from the most marginalised groups, were furthest pushed behind. These included: peoples from gender diverse communities, women in all diversities, women in sex work, women who use drugs, or young girls, for whom there was hardly any access to care, support and services. Gender-based violence was being more reported during the pandemic. We have learnt the harder way that how we want to ensure marginalised people are included in strengthening the health systems and making them resilient in gender-transformative manner," said Dr Harjyot Khosa, Regional External Relations Director, International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) and member of Civil Society Engagement Mechanism for UHC 2030.

"We need to engage marginalised communities in all their diversities to adapt and redesign health systems to better protect them within the framework of universal health coverage," Dr Khosa added. She was speaking at a special Side Event alongside 78th World Health Assembly organised by Global Centre for Health Diplomacy and Inclusion (CeHDI), International Planned Parenthood Federation, Fos Feminista, CNS, and partners.

Are health systems designed for gender diverse peoples?

Dr Harjyot Khosa reminded that health systems are defined and designed for heterosexual married people, like 'good couples' as per the harmful social norms rooted in patriarchy. "So, perception and level of stigma and misogyny within healthcare systems is what we all grapple with every day. Sexual and reproductive health, rights and justice has to be the first push to deliver on UHC at all levels," she said.

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism.
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend