Gaza ignited a global uprising and change is happening

The Gaza ghetto uprising is transforming the world and the so-called ceasefire (one among the dozens violated by the colonizers) is merely a desperate attempt to save apartheid Israel from the fate of apartheid South Africa (subjected to boycotts, divestments, sanctions). Things are changing rapidly but one thing is certain: the ongoing apartheid and ethnic cleansing will continue to fuel the global intifada including the BDS movement (bdsmovement.net).

Good news is that our friends Huwaida and Zohar were released from Israeli (Ishell) prisons. Upon release Zohar visited our institute ( palestinenature.org) where she was a long term volunteer

I continue to give talks around the world. After attending the IUCN Congress in Abu Dhabi and giving a talk in Dubai, I am now giving talks in Barcelona (one tonight and four tomorrw). Here is one you can attend tonight: Genocide and Ecocide: The interconnected crimes against humanity and nature. A talk with Prof. Mazin Qumsiyeh Thursday, October 16, 18h - 20h CET.

FRANCESCA ALBANESE: "If peace has really started and Gaza is no longer a "combat zone", it means that int'l journalists can come in and @gbsumudflotilla can resume its humanitarian convoys, right? Or is Israel still afraid of intl observers?" CRAIG MURRAY, SCOTLAND 'The media is madly focused on Israeli corpses. But today Israel returned 52 corpses of Palestinians taken prisoner since 7 October 2023 who had died in Israeli custody, many tortured to death. Zero media attention.' CAITLIN JOHNSTONE, AUSTRALIA "The Trumpanyahu Administration Is Already Sabotaging The Ceasefire 'I dont know who first coined the saying that an Israeli ceasefire means you cease and we fire, but it proves reliably accurate time after time. The IDF reportedly killed nine Palestinians trying to return to their homes today under the usual justification that they were traveling in some kind of unauthorized area in ways that made the troops feel threatened, blah blah. They did this all the time during the previous ceasefire at the beginning of the year, using the exact same excuses. Just as we speculated the other day might happen, Israel has announced that it is going to cut the aid it allows into Gaza in half and cut off fuel and gas shipments because Hamas hasnt returned the bodies of all the dead Israeli hostages. Israel was fully aware when it signed the agreement that Hamas would not be able to deliver the bodies of all the hostages right away due to the rubble and chaos caused by the Israeli bombing campaign in Gaza. The Red Cross says that finding all the bodies of the hostages will be a massive challenge in all the rubble created by Israeli airstrikes in the areas where hostages were being kept. ... Israel supporters think ceasefire means total victory and complete surrender by Hamas, while everyone else thinks ceasefire means ceasefire. ..."

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive,

