 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News      

Gaza begins political shift in the process of the U.S.-backed Peace Council

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

A potentially historic political transformation is quietly unfolding in the Gaza Strip. While international attention has largely remained focused on ceasefire negotiations and humanitarian relief, parallel developments behind the scenes suggest that Gaza may be entering the first stage of a comprehensive post-war transition.

Hamas has announced the dissolution of its governing administration, while a U.S.-supported Peace Council is advancing plans for a technocratic Palestinian administration backed by an international stabilization force.

Together, these developments represent the clearest indication yet that negotiations have moved beyond ending the war and toward determining who will govern Gaza once the fighting permanently ends.

A Pilot Humanitarian Zone

Senior officials involved in the Peace Council initiative confirmed that preparations are underway for an experimental humanitarian zone in southern Gaza designed to accommodate tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians on a voluntary basis.

The project, which is still under discussion, is expected to become the first operational area administered by the Palestinian National Committee for Gaza Administration-- a technocratic body created to oversee civilian governance during Gaza's post-war transition under President Donald Trump's 20-point framework.

Officials describe the initiative as a pilot project that would allow civilian institutions to begin functioning independently while providing humanitarian assistance, municipal services, and local administration in a secure environment.

The proposed site is expected to be located in Rafah, although planners say the exact location has not yet been finalized and construction has not begun.

International Security Instead of Israeli Control

Unlike previous proposals discussed during the war, security inside the humanitarian zone would reportedly be handled by a multinational International Stabilization Force operating under the Peace Council.

Palestinian technocrats serving on the National Committee would oversee civilian registration and security screening, while the multinational force would secure the area.

Officials insist Israeli forces would not manage civilian affairs or conduct security screening inside the humanitarian zone. Instead, the international force would establish a buffer separating Israeli military positions from Palestinian civilian communities.

Entry and exit would remain open to all unarmed civilians, while security screening would seek to prevent armed groups from entering the designated safe areas.

Legal and Humanitarian Debate

The proposal has already generated significant concern among diplomats and humanitarian organizations working in Gaza.

Several officials familiar with humanitarian operations argue that concentrating civilians inside designated areas with controlled access raises serious legal questions under international humanitarian law. Critics warn that such arrangements could amount to de facto forced displacement, restrict civilian freedom of movement, and undermine humanitarian neutrality.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Gaza Aid Convoy; Gaza Flotilla Crisis; Gaza Flotilla Disaster; Gaza Freedom Flotilla; Gaza Genocide; Gaza Invasion; Gaza Strip; Gaza War; Gaza_flotilla_disaster, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"War is inevitable between Israel and Hezbollah", interview with Abbas Zalzali

US military base in Bangladesh at the heart of a revolution

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend