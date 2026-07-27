Gaza begins political shift in the process of the U.S.-backed Peace Council

A potentially historic political transformation is quietly unfolding in the Gaza Strip. While international attention has largely remained focused on ceasefire negotiations and humanitarian relief, parallel developments behind the scenes suggest that Gaza may be entering the first stage of a comprehensive post-war transition.

Hamas has announced the dissolution of its governing administration, while a U.S.-supported Peace Council is advancing plans for a technocratic Palestinian administration backed by an international stabilization force.

Together, these developments represent the clearest indication yet that negotiations have moved beyond ending the war and toward determining who will govern Gaza once the fighting permanently ends.

A Pilot Humanitarian Zone

Senior officials involved in the Peace Council initiative confirmed that preparations are underway for an experimental humanitarian zone in southern Gaza designed to accommodate tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians on a voluntary basis.

The project, which is still under discussion, is expected to become the first operational area administered by the Palestinian National Committee for Gaza Administration-- a technocratic body created to oversee civilian governance during Gaza's post-war transition under President Donald Trump's 20-point framework.

Officials describe the initiative as a pilot project that would allow civilian institutions to begin functioning independently while providing humanitarian assistance, municipal services, and local administration in a secure environment.

The proposed site is expected to be located in Rafah, although planners say the exact location has not yet been finalized and construction has not begun.

International Security Instead of Israeli Control

Unlike previous proposals discussed during the war, security inside the humanitarian zone would reportedly be handled by a multinational International Stabilization Force operating under the Peace Council.

Palestinian technocrats serving on the National Committee would oversee civilian registration and security screening, while the multinational force would secure the area.

Officials insist Israeli forces would not manage civilian affairs or conduct security screening inside the humanitarian zone. Instead, the international force would establish a buffer separating Israeli military positions from Palestinian civilian communities.

Entry and exit would remain open to all unarmed civilians, while security screening would seek to prevent armed groups from entering the designated safe areas.

Legal and Humanitarian Debate

The proposal has already generated significant concern among diplomats and humanitarian organizations working in Gaza.

Several officials familiar with humanitarian operations argue that concentrating civilians inside designated areas with controlled access raises serious legal questions under international humanitarian law. Critics warn that such arrangements could amount to de facto forced displacement, restrict civilian freedom of movement, and undermine humanitarian neutrality.

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