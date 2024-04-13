 
Login/Register Login | Register
83 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Gaza: The End of Western Pretense

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment, 2 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Palestinians Collect Belongings from Gaza Ruins
Palestinians Collect Belongings from Gaza Ruins
(Image by United Nations Photo from flickr)   Details   DMCA

I, and much of the citizenry of the US as well as many around the world, have been shocked by the savagery of what Israel is doing in Gaza, a walled-in, occupied Palestinian enclave filled with people, many of whom were pushed off their land by the formation of Israel in 1948. All this retributive fury is in retaliation for a Palestinian resistance attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The Israeli response is like attacking an imprisoned population and exacting revenge out of all proportion to the Israeli deaths and hostage taking of October 7. The known death toll in Gaza is now over 32,000 Palestinians, a third of them being children, with over 75,000 others wounded. There are likely thousands more, uncounted, under the rubble. The dead account for approximately 5% of the population of Gaza and would be equivalent to Israel losing 5% of its population to such slaughter or over 490,000 Israeli deaths, one-third of those being children and the rest cut off from food, medicine or humanitarian assistance. How would the western world deal with that?

To watch as the leaders of our nation, and the leadership of the nations in Europe not just stand by to watch the slaughter, but actively support arming this Israeli onslaught, is shocking and incredibly disillusioning for many people. Not only is the West arming Israel, but the US is also actively blocking all international efforts to stop the onslaught or to even provide humanitarian assistance. It has even gone so far as to actively stifle support for the Palestinian people. The US even bombed nations that were actively supportive of the Palestinians. Did the rhetoric of the humanizing influence of Western civilization ultimately mean nothing? Did our structure of rules and laws only apply to others? Apparently so.

It must be clarified that those decisions were made by the leadership and many of the citizens of those nations were opposed to such decisions and continue to show that such decisions do not necessarily reflect the will of the people.

Pretense

The pretense of the goodness of Western civilization is exposed. The mask of compassionate Christianity has been torn off. Those western nations are basically the US and the white European nations who created and subsidized Israel as an extension of European civilization in the Middle East.

These are the nations who have, under the banner of bringing civilization and modernization to the underdeveloped world, practiced a harsh colonialism for centuries, often justified by a strange version of Christianity, in order to displace, and often slaughter indigenous populations and then, to despoil what had been an unspoiled environment. All of this in the name of progress and civilizing forces, but really only a cover for economic exploitation.

All of this was erected on a structure labelled "Western civilization". A humanizing structure of rules and laws to produce a well-regulated society, regulated by the dominating economic elites, who were often foreign elites. And that structure of rules and laws was then used to control and punish those who do not abide by those rules. Although often unspoken, those rules and laws, did not apply to ruling elites, who saw themselves as entitled to special treatment, meaning they were above the rules and laws.

In addition, most of those colonized nations were not white and therefore were seen as inferior, unable to really comprehend what civilization really afforded them, much less ever being able to understand it in all its complexity. The job of bringing civilization to those people was seen as "the white man's burden", with the understanding that those benighted souls were probably lost forever in a kind of permanent childhood.

Just as the US, increasingly exported free-market capitalism under the pretense that free-market capitalism was the only way forward toward democracy, just as the US supported such a projection with it military presence and the heavy hand of its economic clout to often bludgeon other countries into compliance, just as the US has used black ops to influence local politics and even used coups, and sometimes wars, to install friendly governments in nations, we have exposed the pretense of the values of Western civilization. We have spied on friends and foes and used all the tools of propaganda to influence both domestic and world opinion. We have used legal and extra-legal methods to achieve our goals even including torture and unending imprisonment; i.e. Guantanamo still is operational. How does any of this fit within the rules and laws of any humanizing society?

Result

In the process, the moral emptiness of Western civilization was exposed, the humanizing influences were exposed as empty rhetoric. And apparently, Western civilization finally showed its true face, the face of violence, domination and exploitation, a face hiding, not so well recently, behind the pretense of a beneficent Western civilization of rules and laws, or a pretense of a benign Christianity. And all of this in an attempt to create a world in its image, only to realize that the world has come to see the inhumanity behind the mask, an inhumanity willing to sacrifice the Palestinians in Gaza to its goals.

If we do not want that image of Western civilization to continue to reign in the hearts and minds of most of the world, we need to mend our ways and quickly find our way back to a sense of basic humanity and of what many of us thought was the real heart of our Western civilization.

Time now for action and redemption.

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Civilization; Colonialism; Colonialism; Gaza Invasion; Gaza Strip; Gaza War; History; Western History; Western Imperialism; Western Propaganda, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Sustainable Sanity"

Spring, Rebirth, Fresh Start (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/04/2024
Illusions and Reality: Political Dynamics (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/30/2024
A Grand Bargain to Save Democracy: A New Mandate (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/20/2024
View All 59 Articles in "Sustainable Sanity"
Series: "Democracy in America"

Illusions and Reality: Political Dynamics (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/30/2024
A Grand Bargain to Save Democracy: A New Mandate (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/20/2024
Leadership Choices: Election 2024 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/12/2024
View All 93 Articles in "Democracy in America"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Isn't It Pretty to Think So

The History of Busy-ness

The Human Race

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

The Hostile Takeover of America

The Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 2 fans, 105 articles, 192 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Tells how the influence of western civilization is exposed as morally empty in Gaza.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 13, 2024 at 3:42:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend