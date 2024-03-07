 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 10 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/7/24

Gaza, Galtung, and more

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   1 comment, In Series: Reports from Palestine

A summary of the links and items that follow: There are indeed horrible things that happen especially in the Gaza strip where starvation and bombing continues. Over one million people also are suffering from the spreading (and curable) diseases associated with the Israeli blockade. However, there are also people doing good work, lobbying, acting, speaking, engaging in civil disobedience etc. Our planet's future is at stake because a regional war is unfolding to save colonial Zionism which would lead to a global war.

ITEM 1: This Week In Palestine February Issue is titled "The Day After: Open Issue on Gaza" and has a number of important articles ( sweekinpalestine.com/310-february-2024/ ) It also includes our article on destroyed ecosystems: sweekinpalestine.com/destroyed-ecosystems/

ITEM 2: History will record that Israel committed a holocaust click here

ITEM 3: US/France/Jordan doing air drops is a sick propaganda stunt. One airdrop Cargo is equivalent to one Truck. Gaza needs minimum 800 trucks of food and medical supplies a day now to avoid full genocide. Over 2000 trucks are at the borders aiting for weeks. At best 10 to 30 trucks are allowed by the occupation army to get through daily. Genocide is happening now by both bombing of civilian areas and starvation (and death by curable disease related to the blockade of medical aid and destruction of and collapse of medical services in Gaza strip). More on US hypocrisy of dropping miniscule amount of symbolic aid to gaza while funding and arming the genocide click here

ITEM 4: succinct summary of Palestinian rights at the ICJ tu.be/fRn4qYAORAE

ITEM 5: "Today I am going to tell the story of this child," said a medical student at a hospital in Gaza. om/QudsNen/status/1764215719208665220?s=20

On a positive side:

ITEM 6: We hold almost weekly workshops on various topics and produce educational videos related to the Palestinian environment. Here are examples

  • Environment Workshop #40 Dead Sea area tu.be/b-EsTIUQg44
  • Environment Workshop #41 Bee Viruses tu.be/5J-LiST95KI
  • Rare and endangered plants conservation via the work of the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and sustainability tu.be/nNhJRBQLsfQ
  • Protected area workshop held 5 March 2024 where Professor Qumsiyeh discusses how Palestinian "protected areas network" is important and relations to political situation tu.be/7BWUf-xENhE
  • Our regular meetings on Gaza continue. This is reflection half an hour and discussion half an hour for the last one 3 March 2024 click here

ITEM 7: Upcoming event 17 March: Voices from the Holy Land Online Film Salon: "Israeli Apartheid in Action: Water Control": VFHL offers three short videos describing the "hydropolitics" and structural water apartheid in the Holy Land. Our panel discussion will explore designed inequalities in water distribution; the physical, economic and regulatory controls; as well as the ecological problems of pollution and over-extraction. Register below and join us on March 17 at 3:00 PM Eastern for a discussion of the water crisis throughout Palestine, with:

  • Nancy Murray, Co-founder of Alliance for Water Justice in Palestine;
  • Mazin Qumsiyeh, Director of the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability;
  • Eyal Hareuveni, Author of "Parched: Israel's Policy of Water Deprivation in the West Bank";
  • Moderator Jeff Halper, Israeli-American anthropologist, author, lecturer, and political activist; founder of Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions (ICAHD) and a co-founder of The One Democratic State Campaign (ODSC)(invited).

Register here for this event 17 March 2024 3 PM EST 10 PM Palestine time yurl.com/VFHL-March2024

ITEM 8: How do a group of blind children learn about Palestinian nature and draw a Palestinian flag at our natural history muserum? See for yourself yurl.com/blindchildren

ITEM 9: Our dear friend Johan Galtung died at age 93. Visit his website transcend.org to learn more about him and his movement to transform". making peace by peaceful means. This is just one of his messages to me:

Dear Friend,
Thanks for very wise words and analysis. Deep solidarity with you and the Palestinian people, for a free Palestine with its own foreign policy and dialogues with all parts of the world, including Israel. We in Transcend International try to counteract all these damaging practices through positive peace action showing by examples what can be done, with some visions about what we do, why and how.
Peace and Love,
Johan Galtung,
Director, Transcend International, for Peace By Peaceful Means

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability

Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine siyeh.org estinenature.org

facebook pages: Personal .facebook.com/mazin.qumsiyeh.9 Institute .facebook.com/PIBS.PMNH

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide; Israeli Attacks In Gaza; War On Gaza, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

Ego is the enemy and six other items (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/17/2024
Timely quotes then seven items of relevance today (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/14/2024
Impact of the Israeli military activities on the environment and more (6 items) (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/08/2024
View All 51 Articles in "Reports from Palestine"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Abrogation

COVID19 Solved! "If we didn't do any testing, we would have very few cases." - DJT

Comments

The time limit for entering new comments on this article has expired.

This limit can be removed. Our paid membership program is designed to give you many benefits, such as removing this time limit. To learn more, please click here.

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments

Peter Barus

Become a Fan
Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007), 6 fans, 142 articles, 2 quicklinks, 304 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The US pays Israel to block what little aid it also pays for.

Genocide is so blatant now because the violence is habitual: it goes unnoticed by perpetrators when the lights come on.

There is actually very little else that's new about the industrial killing factory this time around, except it's now running in broad daylight.

Now the US is dropping food in the sea while shipping toxic and radioactive munitions for Israel to slaughter as many children and their families as possible before they are stopped, somehow.

Then, there will be two questions:

One: whether there is humanitarian law, or blanket impunity for the next genocide;

Two: the rate of severe birth anomalies that will bless the next occupants of Gaza, from the thousands of tons of toxic US and Israeli munitions.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 7, 2024 at 11:30:43 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend