General News  

Gaza Ceasefire under attack from Netanyahus defiance

Steven Sahiounie
Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

On the 50th day of the Gaza ceasefire, Israel carried out continuing airstrikes in defiance of the Trump brokered peace plan. What US President Donald Trump planned on is not holding up in the face of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus impunity.

Israeli aircraft launched strikes on the Al-Tuffah and Al-Shujaiya neighborhoods in Gaza City, while artillery units targeted the eastern area of Jabalia. The Nasser Medical Complex reported the killing of a Palestinian in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Younis.

According to the Anadolu Agency, Israeli armored vehicles opened fire overnight on the eastern areas of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in southern Gaza City.

Helicopter gunships also fired machine guns at the towns of Bani Suhaila and Al-Qarara east of Khan Younis.

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres reaffirmed that the Palestinian people have the right to dignity, justice, and self-determination, stressing that these rights have been violated over the past two years. He renewed calls to end the illegal occupation and to make irreversible progress toward a two-state solution where Israel and Palestine live side by side in peace.

The Executive Director of UNICEF warned that many children in Gaza continue to suffer from hunger, disease, and exposure to cold temperatures, placing their lives at serious risk.

French anti-terror prosecutors have opened a war-crimes investigation into the killing of two French children in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on October 24, 2023. However, prosecutors ruled that there are insufficient grounds to investigate genocide or crimes against humanity, despite petitions filed by the childrens grandmother and the French Human Rights League.

Other complaints have been filed in France concerning alleged Israeli violations, including one accusing two French-Israeli soldiers of summary executions in Gaza.

Turkey, under President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, is seeking a post-war role in Gaza despite firm Israeli opposition.

A report in the Swiss newspaper Neue Zrcher Zeitung, authored from Istanbul, highlighted the deterioration in TurkeyIsrael relations during the Gaza war. Israels Foreign Minister Gideon Saar attributed Israels rejection of Turkish participation in a Gaza peacekeeping force to Erdoans long-standing hostility. The comments followed a Turkish arrest warrant issued for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and associates on charges of genocide.

A spokesperson for the Israeli government declared, There will be no Turkish ground forcesnow or in the future.

According to the report, Israel has resisted Turkish involvement since the start of the war due to Ankaras close ties with Hamas, which Turkey views as a liberation movement and whose leaders it regularly hosts.

The report outlines the historical trajectory of the relationshipfrom Turkeys early recognition of Israel in 1949, to years of strategic partnership, to severe strain under the AK Party government. Relations collapsed after the 2010 Mavi Marmara raid, then slowly normalized until late 2023only to sour drastically again after Hamass October 7 attack.

Escalating frictions also emerged over Syria and competition in the Eastern Mediterranean. By late 2024, Turkey and Israel had withdrawn ambassadors, halted flights, and Ankara closed its airspace and ports to Israeli traffic. In August, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced a full freeze of trade relations.

Despite official declarations, UN trade data shows Turkey exported $2.9 billion worth of goods to Israel in 2024down from $5.3 billion the previous year but still making Turkey one of Israels top suppliers. Analysts suggest traders circumvented the ban by shipping through intermediary countries or labeling goods as destined for Palestine.

The report concludes that while escalation between the two countries is unlikely for now, Turkey continues to seek influence in post-war Gaza arrangements, underestimating Israels leverage in Washington.

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
