Gaza Afflictions (a proem)

Hugh Curran
GAZA'S AFFLICTIONS (a proem)

May I never see in the patient anything but a fellow creature in pain. (Oath of Maimonides)

Empathy will never be exhausted as gaza schools and hospitals

are torn asunder by pilots in fighter jets, their grievances

transposed from another time and place into strafing refugee villages with clinical precision;

All good gained from sufferings of times long past, all dissipated by the voracious bombing of innocents as tens of

thousands of women and children are slain with impunity in a violence that rains down upon terrified heads;

A puzzled drone operator in Gaza asked "when will the Israeli public wake up to the conflagration that has been taking place

in their name while turning Gaza into rubble" what is it with these kippah-wearing part-time soldiers with their comments:

I posted two op ed articles: TO REPEAT: I am a lecturer in Peace & Reconciliation Studies at the University of Maine. I was born in Ireland and immigrated to Canada where I lived for 16 years. I now live in Maine where I have been on the (more...)
 

