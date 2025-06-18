Gavin Newsom's Speech: A Great Political Marker of Our Time

By Robert Weiner and Bayley Sandler

"Do not give into him." These are the closing words of California Governor Gavin Newsom's televised address from Tuesday, June 10, 2025. He spoke about the civil unrest that unfolded in Los Angeles. He also told the American people to continue resisting, but peacefully.

Newsom reminded the American people how important the protests are at this time, referencing instances where people have been illegally detained by ICE like --a U.S. citizen, nine months pregnant, was arrested; a 4-year-old girl, taken; families separated; friends, quite literally, disappearing." These are not isolated incidents, LA Mayor Karen Bass discussing a "blanket of fear, a blanket of mistrust and anxiety" that covers the city at this point on PBS News Hour.

This state of fear is what initially provoked these protestors to take to the streets. These demonstrations started as a movement in support of the 44 people arrested for immigration violations but were exacerbated by Trumps swift choice to send in the National Guard. This is a stark contrast to his inaction on January 6th where there was a delay in deployment to the Capital - a delay that did not exist in Los Angeles.

On January 6th, 2021, it took hours for the National Guard to be mobilized to the capital. This is because those who stormed it were Trump's supporters, and he agreed with their mission to delay President Biden's election certification by Congress. Even though their intentions were not peaceful - calling for Mike Pence's hanging and trampling security guards - Trump simply released a statement saying, "Go home. We love you and you're very special." This statement combined with how long it took for him to call on the National Guard represents Trump's true biases.

When a group of protestors is made up of his own supporters, they are peaceful and lovable. In comparison, those who protest Trump's immigration legislation are dangerous, Trump calling them a "vicious and violent mob." However, those who are protesting in LA and across the country are not calling for acts of treason like those on January 6th had.

Those who are protesting right now are calling for immigration reform, a cause that they can protest due to their first amendment right. In fact, the deployment of the National Guard made even more people join the protests. In turn, more National Guard members and the U.S. Marines were deployed to Los Angeles.

Newsom spent the better part of his speech condemning this action, calling it authoritarian. He cited Trump's theatrics as the reason why the national guard and the marines were dispatched to LA in the first place. Newsom argues that this choice insighted more violence rather than quelling its flames.

Newsom's ability to take on the current administration and his call to action come together to make this speech one of the great political markers of our time. It truly captures the perspective that many people possess about Trump's presidency. Many view the president as someone who prioritizes his own political agenda over the people's safety.

The lawsuit that Newsom filed against Trump's mobility of the National Guard was successful in the lower courts, concluding that Trump went over Newsom's head and unlawfully sent the guard to LA. However, the case continues to climb throughout the court system, with an appointment to be heard by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday, June 17.

Until a verdict is reached, the National Guard is permitted to stay in LA. If the courts continue to rule in Newsom's favor, his 2028 presidential campaign will have a feather in its cap. He will be a man who was willing to take Trump head on, differentiating himself as someone who will not be bullied by Trump. But either way, on this set of issues, he has won.

Robert Weiner is a former spokesman in the Clinton and Bush White Houses and senior staff for Congressmen John Conyers, Charles Rangel, Claude Pepper, Ed Koch, Sen. Ted Kennedy, and 4-Star Gen. Barry McCaffrey. Bayley Sandler is a Senior Policy Analyst at Robert Weiner Associates and the Solutions for Change Foundation, and a junior at Brandeis University.

