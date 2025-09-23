 
Sci Tech  

Gathering courage to live a real life with less media

Katie Singer

Katie Singer
The Dough
The Dough
(Image by Didriks from flickr)   Details   DMCA

When I told a graphic designer that I cant figure out how to reduce my media consumption on my own, she told me about Media Addicts Anonymous, a 12-step recovery program from compulsive use of all media. While her my friends work continues online, shes stopped using unnecessary TV, social media and even news. Daily meetings (online, alas) with other recovering media addicts support friendship, spirituality, creativity and satisfaction with everyday life. Internet and Technology Addicts Anonymous is for people addicted to social media, a phone, videos, TV, gaming, news, porn, dating apps, AI, online shopping or any other digital activity that becomes compulsive and problematic. Both of these groups are free. Meanwhile, The Oberlin College Luddite Club has implored its school to opt out of AI. We ditch the crutches of spell-check and generative AI.as we force ourselves, for once, to slow down (and) engage in an inner dialogue. Rather than strengthening Silicon Valley, we build our own skills and generative sweat. Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa just delivered the Global call for AI red lines to prevent unacceptable AI risks to the UN General Assembly, referring to a letter signed by 200 world leaders, including multiple Nobel Laureates, AI experts, and former heads of state. Computer scientist Stuart Russell proposes criteria for devising red lines with possible examples. Brian Merchant reports that The Luddite Renaissance is in full swing: Journalists, gig workers, academics and others angry at tech corporationsexploitive practices have created an AI Action Plan that supports peoplenot Big Tech and Big Oil. New Yorks Luddite Club, Silicon Valleys APPstinence, students, tech whistleblowers and others plan a September 27 rally against technocracy. S.H.I.T.P.H.O.N.E. (Scathing Hatred of Information Technology and the Passionate Hemorrhaging of Our Neo-liberal Experience) starts 3pm at the High Line in New York City. Soapboxes and tech smashing tools will be available. Londoners can attend an afternoon of fellowship for the AI-avoidant from 2-5pm on September 27th at SET Social, Red Bar. This free event requires registration at:lu.ma/9ddl2shi

ReConnect Field Day (with phone valets) will start at 9am at Brooklyns Prospect Park near Garfield Place on September 28th. RSVP here.

Also in Brooklyn, on October 4 at 3pm, Ziggurat will host a Surveillance Tech Teach-In. Learn how surveillance capitalism turns your digital life into tech profits. Explore how companies like Google and Facebook mine your data to predict and influence your future behavior, to influence elections and to sell access to your mind to advertisers. Discover the surveillance tech already embedded in your daily routine and understand why you're not a customer of free servicesyou're the product being sold. Email hi at zig dotart for a spot.

Columbia University students will offer a conference on November 7:New Luddism: Technology and Resistance in the Modern Workplace. Go Luddites!
Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
