Gathering courage to live a real life with less media

ReConnect Field Day (with phone valets) will start at 9am at Brooklyns Prospect Park near Garfield Place on September 28th. RSVP here.

Also in Brooklyn, on October 4 at 3pm, Ziggurat will host a Surveillance Tech Teach-In. Learn how surveillance capitalism turns your digital life into tech profits. Explore how companies like Google and Facebook mine your data to predict and influence your future behavior, to influence elections and to sell access to your mind to advertisers. Discover the surveillance tech already embedded in your daily routine and understand why you're not a customer of free servicesyou're the product being sold. Email hi at zig dotart for a spot.