Gathering courage to live a real life with less media

When I told a graphic designer that
I cant figure out how to reduce my media consumption on my own, she told me
about Media Addicts Anonymous, a 12-step recovery program from compulsive
use of all media. While her my friends work continues online, shes stopped
using unnecessary TV, social media and even news. Daily meetings (online,
alas) with other recovering media addicts support friendship, spirituality, creativity
and satisfaction with everyday life.
Internet
and Technology Addicts Anonymous is
for people addicted to social media, a phone, videos, TV, gaming, news, porn,
dating apps, AI, online shopping or any other digital activity that becomes
compulsive and problematic.
Both
of these groups are free.
Meanwhile,
The Oberlin College Luddite
Club has implored its school to opt out
of AI. We ditch the crutches of spell-check and
generative AI.as we force ourselves, for once, to slow down (and) engage in an
inner dialogue. Rather than strengthening Silicon Valley, we build our own
skills and generative sweat.
Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa just delivered the Global call for AI red lines to prevent unacceptable AI risks to the UN General Assembly, referring to a letter signed by 200 world leaders, including multiple Nobel
Laureates, AI experts, and former heads of state. Computer scientist Stuart
Russell proposes criteria for devising red lines with possible examples.
Brian
Merchant reports that The
Luddite Renaissance is in full swing: Journalists, gig workers, academics and others angry at tech corporationsexploitive practices
have created an AI Action Plan that supports peoplenot Big Tech and Big Oil.
New Yorks
Luddite Club, Silicon Valleys APPstinence, students, tech whistleblowers and
others plan a September 27 rally against technocracy. S.H.I.T.P.H.O.N.E.
(Scathing Hatred of Information Technology and the Passionate Hemorrhaging of
Our Neo-liberal Experience) starts 3pm at the High Line in New York City.
Soapboxes and tech smashing tools will be available.
Londoners can
attend an afternoon of fellowship for the AI-avoidant from 2-5pm on September 27th at SET Social,
Red Bar. This free event requires registration at:lu.ma/9ddl2shi
ReConnect
Field Day (with phone valets) will start at 9am at Brooklyns Prospect Park
near Garfield Place on September 28th. RSVP
here.
Also in
Brooklyn, on October 4 at 3pm, Ziggurat will host a Surveillance Tech Teach-In.
Learn how surveillance capitalism turns your digital life into tech profits.
Explore how companies like Google and Facebook mine your data to predict and
influence your future behavior, to influence elections and to sell access to
your mind to advertisers. Discover the surveillance tech already embedded in
your daily routine and understand why you're not a customer of free
servicesyou're the product being sold. Email hi at zig dotart for a spot.
Columbia
University students will offer a conference on November 7:New
Luddism: Technology and Resistance in the Modern Workplace.
Go
Luddites!
Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)