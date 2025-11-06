Gateway to universal access to SRHR is human right to health

Gender equality and right to health are fundamental human rights

The human right to health is not a privilege, tt is a legal obligation - rooted in international human rights law - and must form the foundation of all efforts toward universal access, equity, and justice. Protecting, implementing, and enforcing this right is essential for the wellbeing of women, girls, and all gender-diverse peoples.

Yet, across the world, sexual and reproductive health, rights and justice (SRHRJ) are increasingly under threat. Regressive policies, shrinking civic space, and a weakening of global solidarity are rolling back hard-won gains, particularly for those already on the margins.

According to UN Women, nearly one-in-four countries experienced a backlash against women's rights in 2024 alone. From abortion restrictions and defunding of SRHRJ programmes to rising attacks on gender-diverse peoples, the erosion of rights has become systemic. The urgency to act - and to act together - has never been greater.

Translate rights into access and principles into practice

"Operationalising the demands of the right to health requires more than commitments on paper," said Alison Drayton, Assistant Secretary General, CARICOM, Guyana, stressing the need for systems, partnerships, and accountability mechanisms. CARICOM refers to the Caribbean Community, a grouping of 21 countries (15 member countries and 6 associate members) in the Americas and the Caribbean.

"Through our multilateral cooperation on universal health coverage, gender equality, and reproductive and sexual health, we must collectively translate rights into access and principles into practice. We are investing in integrated primary healthcare, gender-responsive budgeting, and data systems that make inequities visible and actionable. But this journey is not easy," she said.

