GOP is going up the down escalator



Donald Trump and first lady Melania were forced to walk up a stalled escalator at the United Nations.

By now, you've seen, read or heard about Trump's humiliating address at the United Nations. Humiliating, that is, if you are an American who is not a member of the MAGA cult. It was an utter embarrassment, of course, except for Trump, who is beyond such feelings.

If you've somehow been spared the details, let me sum it up by saying Trump bragged about stopping seven or eight or nine wars, many of which he made up, some of which are still raging and the rest in which participants said he had nothing to do with. He basically told members of the United Nations, an organization formed to promote peace and liberty throughout the world, that they have failed miserably at their mission. On the other hand, he said he has been right about everything. Everything. Some might consider it to be in especially bad taste for the U.N.'s host nation and, indeed, the host city, to be the scene for such an unhinged performance.

Perfectly encapsulating the absurdity of the moment, the escalator stopped as Trump was ascending into the U.N. building and his teleprompter stopped as he was about to give his address. He blamed Democrats. But his personal mental escalator stopped working years ago and he's never been able to give any kind of speech without rambling off into fantasy, ignoring the teleprompter. Which is exactly what he did.

Now, Trump being Trump and embarrassing millions of Americans by saying utterly inane things is not new. But consider having to stand behind and support the things Trump says. It might be challenging, especially if it's your first day on the job, even if you're a Green Beret. Which is what it was for Mike Waltz, who, by the way, is the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Waltz's nomination was approved by the Senate just five days before the U.N. General Assembly meeting. Until that time, the U.S. had no ambassador to the U.N., just someone acting in that capacity, like the rest of Trump's cabinet. Waltz, the former national security advisor to Trump, is indeed a Green Beret. Also, an author and former contributor to, yes, Fox News. No background in diplomacy. Nothing surprising here. Except that he probably preferred being the national security advisor, where all the action is, rather than trying to learn diplomacy on the job with the nations of the world after they've all been insulted to their faces by his boss. On the other hand, he did volunteer for the mission.

On the other other hand, consider the plight of Elise Stefanik, congresswoman from upstate New York, who was supposed to be Trump's ambassador to the United Nations. He nominated her soon after he took office. A reward for loyalty. Then, waiting for her confirmation by the Senate, Republicans put their heads together and figured out that, with the slim margin they held in the House of Representatives, putting Stefanik to work at the U.N. would mean a special election in New York for an open congressional seat and apparently they weren't so sure a Republican would win. At least they weren't willing to risk making their margin slimmer.

So Trump said, sorry Elise, thank you for your loyalty and I'm going to ask you to stay where you are. Where she was was having conducted a farewell tour of her district and having lost her leadership position among House Republicans while awaiting confirmation to be U.N. ambassador. So, no ambassadorship and no leadership position. But at least Stefanik was spared having to deal with Trump's rambling incoherently the other day, you say.

Yes, but there's more. The real story is that she has apparently moved on beyond waiting for her Republican masters in both houses to decide her fate. Stefanik recently put her townhouse in Washington, D.C., up for sale at a little over $2 million. You don't do that if you're planning on staying in town.

Indeed, New York Republican State Chairman Ed Cox said recently that Stefanik will formally launch her campaign for governor soon after November's elections.

That would probably put her in a race next year against incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is expected to be a favorite to win in usually Democratic New York. But, it will also open Stefanik's House seat for election of a new member since she can't run for both offices at the same time. And yes, ironically, with Trump's approval rating dropping faster than Disney's after it clumsily muzzled Jimmy Kimmel, retaining Stefanik's House seat, even in conservative upstate New York, will now be even more difficult for nervous Republicans.

One could say that's what you deserve for even getting on the escalator with Donald Trump.

PS: The U.N. says Trump's White House photographer stepped on a safety button causing the escalator to stop. Also, White House staff members were in charge of operating the teleprompter. But, you know, leftists.