Most Popular Choices
Positive News   

Frontline healthcare workers dispelling darkness below the lamp

By

Citizen News Service - CNS
SHOBHA SHUKLA - CNS

Find all TB, treat all TB, prevent all TB if we are to end TB
(Image by CNS)

If we assume that a person who lives a few hundred metres away from one of the best TB clinics would have no problems in accessing services, then we could be in for a rude shock.

Despite getting diagnosed with TB in a government hospital Deepu - a migrant worker - failed to access treatment on his own. He gave up his efforts after several futile visits to the healthcare facilities - largely because of lack of any clear help or guidance on where to seek treatment- while his health condition worsened (and infection could have spread to others).

Two months later (after his diagnosis), when a community health worker found him during her routine screening of people who are at higher risk of TB, he was eventually able to receive TB treatment along with nutritional and financial help provided by the government of India. He finally completed his treatment and got cured, thanks to the continuous support and motivation by the health worker Ms Pinki. Since then, he has helped bring many more people to TB treatment and care-fold.

When CNS went to meet Deepu at his place, it was humbling to see the ground realities: the person lived almost behind one of the finest TB and chest clinics in Delhi- Gulabi Bagh Chest Clinic. And yet he was unable to access treatment, before a community healthcare worker stepped in. This real testimony underpins the critical importance of frontline healthcare workers and the model of Humana People to People India which they help implement with utmost sincerity in finding TB among the most vulnerable populations - and link (and support) them with government-run TB services.

There's many a slip 'twixt the cup and the lip

Rate It | View Ratings

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend