From the Mississippi to the Ohio: Writing James into History

'We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest'
I've known rivers ancient as the world and older than the
flow of human blood in human veins.
Langston Hughes
I don't like the feel of wet clothes. Damp clothes. Slushy shoes. If I've walked in mud, it was by accident.
I've never swam in any body of water-- river or lake. I'm not a beach person. Never even been in a pool. I don't know how to swim; and yet, I've never had lessons. I was born under a water sign, if you believe in astronomy. I don't. We had an abundance of water-sign folks in our family: Cancers, Pieces, and Scorpios"
So when I think of my ancestors, escaping plantations by way of the river, the Mississippi, on a skiff or raft, I understand the price they paid in the name of freedom.
It's been a little more than a year since I first read Percival Everett's James: A Novel. The first time, I read it out of curiosity, given I had never heard of the author. I made a point of seeing the film American Fiction, an adaptation of his book Erasure. To be honest, I tried to read Erasure, and I heard myself thinking about what a short time I have left on Earth. Twenty pages in, I put it down, deciding to see the movie, American Fiction, instead, on my laptop. The film was a little more interesting. At least when I think about how agents and would-be-producers are still expecting the "Black voice" to sound like Jim in Huckleberry Finn. Or, at least, similar to the street-wise Blacks, if not outright gangsters"
I think I was still seeing Mark Twain's shuffling Jim as Huck's sidekick. On the second go-around, I felt as if I were reading a book I had never read and noticing gems of wisdom throughout the book. To miss a sentence in James is to miss a whole universe on that Mississippi River.
I could see James and, most important, I could hear him. Awoke to the hypocrisy of the rhetoric of a US, claiming to be a beacon of democracy, James transverses the space between us to say, don't believe a word of it! The practice the violence of rape and the cruelty of depriving humans of their right to be human beings still is. I could also see that James isn't Mark Twain's story.
