Positive News    H3'ed 12/1/25  

From shadow to light: Supporting unhoused persons to access lifesaving TB services

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)

Citizen News Service - CNS
SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT CNS

Finding strength in struggles: Jahangeer Alam of Humana People to People India shows the pathway to support unhoused persons to access lifesaving TB services
The risk of getting TB disease is among the highest in unhoused and other marginalised persons but the likelihood of them seeking public TB services is low and finishing lifesaving TB therapy is even lower. The delay is long very long for them to get right diagnosis (if at all) and so are the catastrophic costs which they may incur until getting correctly diagnosed. Not being able to finish lifesaving TB treatment is not helping either- the person suffers and so does the TB response - because we collectively fail to disrupt TB transmission.

At the worlds largest conference on TB and lung diseases, a couple of scientific presentations provide a strong beam of light to address TB with success (and in a person-centred manner) among those who are at one of the highest risks (of getting the disease as well as of being left behind).

Jahangeer Alam, a TB survivor and champion himself, made two important scientific presentations at World Conference on Lung Health in Copenhagen, Denmark. He works with Humana People to People India (HPPI).

Journeying from shadow to light

It is humbling to listen to real experiences of unhoused persons of their journeys from dark shadows in the lung towards treatment and care, and from services that were inaccessible earlier towards receiving person-centred care and getting cured of TB - thanks to HPPI and support and partnership of Indian government's National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) and its partners on the ground.

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
