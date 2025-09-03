 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts      

From Woodstock to Vancouver: A Family Story in Nine Inch Nails

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Carl Petersen
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)
Take the skin and peel it back.
Now doesnt that make you feel better?

Trent Reznor, March of the Pigs


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

My father was a reluctant participant in our trip to Woodstock 94. His contemporaries may have been practicing peace and love at Max Yasgur's farm in 1969, but he was musically stuck in an earlier era. The more modern acts at the Woodstock sequel were even more foreign to him. Still, he made the most of it, even claiming a patch of land for three generations of Petersensincluding my daughter, just shy of two years old.

On Saturday, we found a good spot at the North Stage where we could watch the bands without getting caught in the crush of the crowd. My Dad enjoyed Joe Cocker and Blind Melon, but Cypress Hill pushed him past his comfort zone. We split upmy parents went back to camp, my daughter and I to the South Stage. After enduring a downpour and catching Primus, I headed back to see Nine Inch Nails (NIN). The crowd and mud made it impossible with a toddler in tow, so I returned to camp to leave her with my Mom and Dad.

My parents were not at the campsite and did not return until after NIN had played through their hour and 15-minute set. My parents had gotten dinner and decided to watch a little bit of NIN, purely out of curiosity. The band, so different from anything my Dad listened to, completely grabbed him. They stayed for the whole set, and he continued to follow them after that weekend. My Mother would later laugh about him pulling up in the driveway blasting NIN from his car.

That Woodstock set has since been called career-defining. It was a mud-soaked, chaotic scene, fueled by pure energy. Last month in Vancouver, I finally got my chance to see the band live.

Trent Reznor, now decades removed from that reckless night, opened alone at a piano on the B stage in the middle of the arena, bathed in simple white lighting. The stripped-down arrangements revealed the raw emotion beneath the noise. There were moments where you could have heard a pin drop.


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

Reznor was joined by his bandmates, minus newly returned drummer Josh Freese, who gradually reintroduced the defining industrial sound back into the arrangements. After this four-song crescendo, they were joined from the main stage by Freese, who quickly showed why is widely considered one of the best drummers for hire in the business. Later in the show, he stole the spotlight with a blistering solo during The Perfect Drug.

Where Woodstock was chaos, this show was precision. The staging looked simple but was cutting-edge and constantly evolving. A scrim in front of the stage was especially inventive, as it made the band seem like they were playing inside a digital world. At times, the night was more an art installation than a rock concert.


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

Reznor himself has changed, too. Once a brooding presence, he now borders on playful, even a bit goofy, letting the songs carry the weight. At one point, he noted Trumps feud with Canada and quipped, We love it here we may be trying to move up here pretty soon, before launching into David Bowies Im Afraid of Americans.

And then came Hurt, one of Reznors most commercially successful songs but also among his most mellow. After the thunder of Head Like a Hole, the songs fragility was jarring. A chorus of 19,000 voices filled the arena, each attaching their own meaning. For me, it was my sons performance of the song at my fathers funeral. The circle was completefrom the muddy fields of Woodstock to this quiet, communal moment in Vancouver.


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

As the song ended with its loud explosion of noise, the curtain dropped, strobes blazed, and the NIN logo glowed. No encore, no conventionjust emotion. The same force that first grabbed my fathers attention in 1994 on a field in Saugerties, New York.

Carl Petersen is a proud father of five adult children, including two daughters on the severe end of the Autism spectrum. A passionate advocate for special education, he ran as a Green Party candidate for the LAUSD School Board. Renowned education advocate Dr. Diane Ravitch has praised him as a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles. Recently, Carl relocated to the State of Washington, where he is embracing his role as Poppy to two grandsons. You can explore his insights and perspectives through his blogs at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com.

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Concerts, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

Finding Hope in Florida

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend