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Life Arts    H3'ed 6/26/26  

From Suffrage to Springsteen: Quilts Honoring Heroes

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Meryl Ann Butler
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Women have always made quilts to commemorate events, preserve history, and express political convictions. Nineteenth-century women stitched quilts supporting abolition, women's suffrage, and wartime relief at a time when they had few other avenues for public political participation.

For example, this remarkable pictorial quilt was made by 15-year-old Emma Civey Stahl in 1875, includes scenes of women speaking publicly, carrying banners, and advocating for equal rights alongside scenes from post-Civil War America. Today it is in the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

That tradition continues today. The Modern Day Heroes Project creates collaborative quilts honoring modern-day heroes, several of which are currently on display at the 2026 Road to Virginia quilt show, June 25-27, 2026, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. 3rd Street, Richmond, Virginia.

On exhibit are quilts made by various Modern Day Heroes Project quilters honoring: Mariann Budde - for her public moral leadership, Heather Cox Richardson - for her historical scholarship and public education, Volodymyr Zelenskyy - in support of Ukraine, Rachel Maddow - for journalism and political commentary, and Bruce Springsteen - for his music and advocacy for working people.

Floral Bouquet, honoring Bishop Mariann Budde

FLORAL BOUQUET To honor Bishop Mariann Budde
FLORAL BOUQUET To honor Bishop Mariann Budde
(Image by Modern Day Heroes)   Details   DMCA

Safe Harbor, honoring Heather Cox Richardson

SAFE HARBOR To honor Heather Cox Richardson
SAFE HARBOR To honor Heather Cox Richardson
(Image by Modern Day Heroes)   Details   DMCA

Sunflowers for Ukraine, honoring President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

SUNFLOWERS FOR UKRAINE To honor President Zelenskyy
SUNFLOWERS FOR UKRAINE To honor President Zelenskyy
(Image by Modern Day Heroes)   Details   DMCA

Crossed Kayaks, honoring Rachel Maddow

CROSSED KAYAKS To honor Rachel Maddow
CROSSED KAYAKS To honor Rachel Maddow
(Image by Modern Day Heroes)   Details   DMCA

We Are Alive, honoring Bruce Springsteen for his music and advocacy for working people.

WE ARE ALIVE To honor Bruce Springsteen Designed by Berene Campbell
WE ARE ALIVE To honor Bruce Springsteen Designed by Berene Campbell
(Image by Modern Day Heroes)   Details   DMCA

Textiles remain a powerful artistic language for expressing gratitude, documenting history, and celebrating individuals whose lives and work reflects values their makers wish to affirm.

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Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Creativity; Heroes; Quilts; Suffrage; Women, Add Tags

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