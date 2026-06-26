From Suffrage to Springsteen: Quilts Honoring Heroes

Women have always made quilts to commemorate events, preserve history, and express political convictions. Nineteenth-century women stitched quilts supporting abolition, women's suffrage, and wartime relief at a time when they had few other avenues for public political participation.

For example, this remarkable pictorial quilt was made by 15-year-old Emma Civey Stahl in 1875, includes scenes of women speaking publicly, carrying banners, and advocating for equal rights alongside scenes from post-Civil War America. Today it is in the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

That tradition continues today. The Modern Day Heroes Project creates collaborative quilts honoring modern-day heroes, several of which are currently on display at the 2026 Road to Virginia quilt show, June 25-27, 2026, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. 3rd Street, Richmond, Virginia.

On exhibit are quilts made by various Modern Day Heroes Project quilters honoring: Mariann Budde - for her public moral leadership, Heather Cox Richardson - for her historical scholarship and public education, Volodymyr Zelenskyy - in support of Ukraine, Rachel Maddow - for journalism and political commentary, and Bruce Springsteen - for his music and advocacy for working people.

Floral Bouquet, honoring Bishop Mariann Budde



FLORAL BOUQUET To honor Bishop Mariann Budde

(Image by Modern Day Heroes) Details DMCA



Safe Harbor, honoring Heather Cox Richardson



SAFE HARBOR To honor Heather Cox Richardson

(Image by Modern Day Heroes) Details DMCA



Sunflowers for Ukraine, honoring President Volodymyr Zelenskyy



SUNFLOWERS FOR UKRAINE To honor President Zelenskyy

(Image by Modern Day Heroes) Details DMCA



Crossed Kayaks, honoring Rachel Maddow



CROSSED KAYAKS To honor Rachel Maddow

(Image by Modern Day Heroes) Details DMCA



We Are Alive, honoring Bruce Springsteen for his music and advocacy for working people.



WE ARE ALIVE To honor Bruce Springsteen Designed by Berene Campbell

(Image by Modern Day Heroes) Details DMCA



Textiles remain a powerful artistic language for expressing gratitude, documenting history, and celebrating individuals whose lives and work reflects values their makers wish to affirm.