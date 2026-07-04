From National Independence to Global Interdependence

As Americans and people of other former colonies recognize, there's a great deal to be said for national independence.

But, at times, we might also wonder: is it sufficient?



Yin Yang

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Until recently in human history, imperialism was widespread. In 1939, Britain's Empire and Commonwealth alone had direct or de facto political and economic control of 25 percent of the world's population and 30 percent of its land mass. In fact, only a century ago, nearly half of today's independent nations were European colonies.

Imperialism, of course, had severe drawbacks. For the colonized, these drawbacks included genocide, enslavement, exploitation, and the looting of resources. But the colonizers, too, despite the vast riches acquired by a small minority among them, suffered losses. They perished in imperialist wars, died of starvation and diseases, and became infected by arrogance, brutality and racism. Above all, imperialism denied people in the colonies the right to self-government and, therefore, the right to determine the future of their own nations.

But World War II destabilized the imperialist system and, also, discredited it. As a result, a vast wave of decolonization occurred in the aftermath of the war, especially in the 1950s and 1960s. Although there are still holdouts from the worldwide anti-imperialist approach-- Vladimir Putin, committed to annexing Ukraine, Benjamin Netanyahu, battling to prevent Palestinian statehood, and Donald Trump, constantly demanding new territory-- for the most part national independence has become the acceptable norm.

The problem, however, is that although national independence is preferable to imperialist domination, it does not get us very far toward solving some of the world's most pressing problems.

Perhaps the most serious of the problems facing us today is war, with wars currently raging throughout large portions of the world. Global military spending continues to soar (reaching $2.9 trillion in 2025), with enormous increases already slated for the future. The result is-- and seems likely to continue to be-- an enormous loss of lives and economic resources.

Nuclear weapons, of course, threaten to turn war into a catastrophe almost beyond human comprehension, annihilating virtually all life on earth. And yet, in a sharp break with the nuclear arms control and disarmament measures of past decades, the nuclear powers have recently abandoned their commitment to reducing and, ultimately, abolishing the nuclear menace. Having increased their nuclear spending by 19 percent in 2025, they are currently developing a dazzling array of new nuclear weapons.

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