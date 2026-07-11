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From Missiles to Politics: Iran's Post-War Power Struggle and the Emergence of a New Political Order

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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From Missiles to politics
From Missiles to politics
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From Missiles to Politics: Iran's Post-War Power Struggle and the Emergence of a New Political Order

The recent military confrontation between Iran, Israel, and the United States has entered a new and considerably more complex phase. Although headlines continue to focus on missile strikes, military deployments, and the security of the Strait of Hormuz, these developments no longer represent the central story. The more important transformation is taking place within Iran itself. The conflict has gradually evolved from a conventional military confrontation into a political struggle over the future direction of the Islamic Republic.

Many observers initially predicted that sustained military pressure would rapidly destabilize the Iranian government and perhaps even produce regime collapse. That expectation has thus far proved inaccurate. Instead of disintegrating, the Islamic Republic has demonstrated considerable institutional resilience. Military operations inflicted significant damage upon strategic infrastructure, imposed additional economic burdens, and exposed weaknesses within Iran's security apparatus. Yet the state's core political institutions survived. Rather than producing institutional collapse, the conflict appears to have accelerated a process of political consolidation among the country's principal centers of power.

This distinction is critical. Wars frequently reshape political systems without necessarily overthrowing them. Throughout modern history, external military pressure has often strengthened central authorities by reinforcing the legitimacy of national security institutions and reducing the political space available for internal opposition. Contemporary Iran increasingly appears to fit this historical pattern.

The current situation is therefore characterized by two seemingly contradictory developments occurring simultaneously. On one hand, military exchanges have resumed following renewed attacks on regional targets and commercial shipping. On the other hand, indirect diplomatic contacts between Tehran and Washington have continued through regional mediators, particularly Qatar. Rather than representing mutually exclusive paths, military pressure and diplomatic negotiation have become complementary instruments of statecraft for both governments. Military operations now function less as mechanisms for achieving decisive battlefield victory than as leverage intended to strengthen negotiating positions.

The Strait of Hormuz once again occupies the center of international attention. Approximately one-fifth of globally traded petroleum passes through this narrow waterway, making it one of the world's most strategically significant maritime chokepoints. The United States has demanded guarantees regarding freedom of navigation and the protection of commercial shipping. Iranian officials, however, continue to maintain that security arrangements within the Strait remain subject to Iranian sovereignty and regional considerations. Consequently, Hormuz has evolved beyond a geographical dispute into a symbol of competing strategic visions regarding security architecture in the Persian Gulf.

Yet concentrating exclusively upon military deployments risks overlooking the more profound transformation unfolding within Iran's domestic political system. The war has fundamentally altered the internal distribution of influence among political leaders, military commanders, and governing institutions. Although these changes remain incomplete, they are likely to shape Iran's future more profoundly than any individual military engagement.

One of the clearest consequences of the conflict has been the increasing centrality of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). While the IRGC had already become deeply integrated into Iran's political and economic structures during the past two decades, the recent conflict accelerated this trend considerably. Security institutions now occupy an even more influential position in strategic decision-making, national defense planning, economic reconstruction, and succession politics. Civilian institutions remain formally intact, yet major strategic decisions increasingly appear to pass through networks closely connected with the national security establishment.

This development should not necessarily be interpreted as the emergence of direct military rule. Rather, it reflects the growing integration of military expertise, political authority, and economic management within a single governing framework. Such institutional evolution has historical precedents in states confronting prolonged external security threats. The greater the perceived external danger, the stronger the political influence typically exercised by national security organizations.

At the same time, Iran faces an array of domestic challenges that may ultimately prove more consequential than external military pressure. The country must rebuild damaged infrastructure, stabilize an economy weakened by years of sanctions and conflict, restore investor confidence, and manage increasingly complex relationships among conservative factions, pragmatic conservatives, technocrats, and reform-oriented political actors. These internal dynamics are likely to determine the country's long-term trajectory more decisively than future missile exchanges.

The conflict has therefore entered what may appropriately be described as its political phase. Military operations continue, but the central questions have changed. The most significant issue is no longer whether Iran can withstand military pressure. Rather, it concerns which political actors will shape the post-war state, how strategic decisions will be made, and whether the Islamic Republic will evolve toward greater pragmatism or deeper securitization.

Understanding this transition requires moving beyond daily reports of air strikes and diplomatic statements. The future of Iran will increasingly depend upon internal political negotiations occurring within the country's governing elite. Among those political figures, one individual appears to have emerged with growing influence and strategic importance: Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The New Balance of Power Inside Iran

Wars often transform political systems in ways that are neither immediate nor obvious. While battlefield victories and losses dominate news coverage, the more enduring consequences frequently emerge within the institutions of the state itself. Iran appears to be entering precisely such a period. The principal political question is no longer whether the Islamic Republic survived the conflict-- it clearly did-- but rather what kind of political system is emerging from its aftermath.

Contrary to many early expectations in Washington and Jerusalem, sustained military pressure did not produce the rapid collapse of the Iranian government. Instead, the conflict strengthened the argument advanced by Iran's security establishment that the country faces an enduring external threat requiring greater political cohesion and centralized decision-making. Historically, external military threats have often reinforced rather than weakened authoritarian political systems by encouraging internal unity and legitimizing expanded security authority. Iran increasingly appears to fit this historical pattern.

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Balance; Conflict; Iran Nothreat; Iranian; Military; Missile Shield; Political Change; Political Elite; Political Values; Power; (more...) Security, Add Tags  (less...)

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

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The Battle for Minds: Psychological Warfare May Decide Iran's Future More Than Missiles

Although missiles and air strikes dominate headlines, the more consequential struggle now unfolding is psychological rather than military. Both the Iranian government and its adversaries understand that public perception, morale, legitimacy, and fear are strategic weapons. Every speech, every televised appearance, every leaked intelligence report, and every social media campaign is aimed at shaping how millions of Iranians interpret the future. Modern conflicts are fought not only on battlefields but within the minds of populations.

Inside Iran, the government has attempted to portray itself as resilient and victorious despite unprecedented military pressure. This narrative is intended to reassure supporters, discourage dissent, and preserve elite cohesion during a period of political uncertainty. At the same time, foreign governments emphasize the Islamic Republic's military setbacks, economic vulnerability, and international isolation in hopes of weakening public confidence in the regime. Both narratives contain elements of truth, but both are also carefully constructed instruments of psychological influence.

In this environment, consistency of leadership becomes critically important. President Donald Trump's public messaging has often alternated rapidly between threats of overwhelming force, suggestions of regime change, praise for diplomacy, declarations of victory, and invitations to negotiate. Such abrupt shifts may be intended to keep opponents uncertain, but they can also confuse allies, financial markets, and the broader public. Strategic ambiguity has value in diplomacy, yet excessive inconsistency risks obscuring long-term objectives and reducing the credibility of official messaging.

Equally important is the language used when addressing Iran. Harsh rhetoric directed indiscriminately at "Iran" rather than clearly distinguishing between the Iranian state and the Iranian people can unintentionally strengthen hard-line factions inside the country. For decades, conservative elements within the Islamic Republic have relied on the narrative of external hostility to justify internal repression, silence political rivals, and portray themselves as defenders of national sovereignty. When foreign leaders employ inflammatory or insulting language, they may inadvertently reinforce precisely the domestic political forces they seek to weaken.

History repeatedly demonstrates that authoritarian governments often derive political strength from external confrontation. Nationalist sentiment tends to increase when citizens perceive their country as collectively under attack, even among those who oppose their own government. For this reason, careful communication is not merely a matter of diplomacy; it is an instrument of strategy. Policies designed to pressure governing elites are generally more effective when they avoid alienating the broader population whose support will ultimately shape Iran's political future.

As Iran enters a period of post-war political competition, psychological warfare may prove more decisive than military confrontation. The contest is no longer simply over territory or military capability; it is over legitimacy, public confidence, elite cohesion, and the ability to define reality itself. In such an environment, words become strategic assets. Leaders on all sides would do well to remember that rhetoric can either open political space for moderation or unintentionally empower the very hard-liners whose influence they hope to diminish.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 11, 2026 at 10:35:26 AM

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Reply to Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.:   New Content


I hope you're right that both sides will now become more pragmatic. But I fear our bellicose and unpredictable president - even to himself - will continue to strike out at Iran as long as the strait of Hormuz is blocked. And Iran will respond by escalating attacks on American bases and the gulf state that are increasingly wary of housing them. The goal of Iran is to destroy the America-gulf state alliances on the western side and northern tip of the the gulf.

It's pretty remarkable that Iran borders the entire east side and it reinforces their perception and reality that they can completely control the gulf access, with a fig leaf opportunity given to Oman to break the alliance with America there too. The other gulf states probably oppose Iran and are rightfully afraid of them, even as they try to reach some sort of appeasement in the short run. They are also exploring more long-term solutions such as land pipelines to the Red Sea or even a man-made canal through the UAE and Oman to bypass the strait. That may not even work if Iran is so hostile to the western gulf states that it will dare to attack any bypass structure directly. Who knows what the relationship will be like in 2 years time when such a project might go online?

I think the military options are still on the table as long as the current regime has heavy Islamic Jihadist roots and messianic goals and worships death. Trump thinks if he just "bombs Iran to smithereens" or whatever adjective he's using lately to describe what he thinks of as total destruction, the leaders will capitulate, but what he fails to understand, though he's said it himself, is that the regime has killed 10s of 1000s of its own people, so a few thousand more killed by America has much less impact than when America loses a few thousand people and goes into endless Middle East wars, even against countries like Iraq that had nothing to do with 9/11. Life is just not as valued in the Middle East, as least among the leaders when it comes to their oppressed subjects (it's clear they value their OWN lives).

One other factor which Trump has also acknowledged. We are near "tank empty" meaning the bottom of our oil reserves, even in drill-everywhere America (in reality, oil companies won't drill everywhere because they're worried about stranded assets should peace break out). If they get depleted, the false supply will disappear and oil prices will soar. This is why Saudi Arabia keeps pumping more oil now even though the price is fairly moderate in the $70s/barrel, over $80 when the missiles start flying again. It's the threat of future shortages that moves the oil markets and ultimately the stock market.

Trump is highly sensitive to the stock market, and times his short run attacks to the weekends when the markets are closed. Iran, of course, doesn't care about any of that and is likely to prolong retaliation and that only infuriates Trump even more. Trump has enabled the defense authorization act meaning he can basically force defense contractors to produce 24/7, damn the stranded assets or short term expense of building factories and hiring people for what might be a short term campaign. This, of course, is as it should be for any country that prizes security over temporary market highs but it shows how insufficient our industrial capacity is now. There's two sides - or a third & fourth, with Israel and the other gulf states - to this conflict, and the factors for each are not even equivalent, with concerns for America being fundamentally different from those of Iran and the other parties too. It's impossible to tell how this will all end up.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 11, 2026 at 11:44:39 AM

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