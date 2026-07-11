

From Missiles to politics

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From Missiles to Politics: Iran's Post-War Power Struggle and the Emergence of a New Political Order

The recent military confrontation between Iran, Israel, and the United States has entered a new and considerably more complex phase. Although headlines continue to focus on missile strikes, military deployments, and the security of the Strait of Hormuz, these developments no longer represent the central story. The more important transformation is taking place within Iran itself. The conflict has gradually evolved from a conventional military confrontation into a political struggle over the future direction of the Islamic Republic.

Many observers initially predicted that sustained military pressure would rapidly destabilize the Iranian government and perhaps even produce regime collapse. That expectation has thus far proved inaccurate. Instead of disintegrating, the Islamic Republic has demonstrated considerable institutional resilience. Military operations inflicted significant damage upon strategic infrastructure, imposed additional economic burdens, and exposed weaknesses within Iran's security apparatus. Yet the state's core political institutions survived. Rather than producing institutional collapse, the conflict appears to have accelerated a process of political consolidation among the country's principal centers of power.

This distinction is critical. Wars frequently reshape political systems without necessarily overthrowing them. Throughout modern history, external military pressure has often strengthened central authorities by reinforcing the legitimacy of national security institutions and reducing the political space available for internal opposition. Contemporary Iran increasingly appears to fit this historical pattern.

The current situation is therefore characterized by two seemingly contradictory developments occurring simultaneously. On one hand, military exchanges have resumed following renewed attacks on regional targets and commercial shipping. On the other hand, indirect diplomatic contacts between Tehran and Washington have continued through regional mediators, particularly Qatar. Rather than representing mutually exclusive paths, military pressure and diplomatic negotiation have become complementary instruments of statecraft for both governments. Military operations now function less as mechanisms for achieving decisive battlefield victory than as leverage intended to strengthen negotiating positions.

The Strait of Hormuz once again occupies the center of international attention. Approximately one-fifth of globally traded petroleum passes through this narrow waterway, making it one of the world's most strategically significant maritime chokepoints. The United States has demanded guarantees regarding freedom of navigation and the protection of commercial shipping. Iranian officials, however, continue to maintain that security arrangements within the Strait remain subject to Iranian sovereignty and regional considerations. Consequently, Hormuz has evolved beyond a geographical dispute into a symbol of competing strategic visions regarding security architecture in the Persian Gulf.

Yet concentrating exclusively upon military deployments risks overlooking the more profound transformation unfolding within Iran's domestic political system. The war has fundamentally altered the internal distribution of influence among political leaders, military commanders, and governing institutions. Although these changes remain incomplete, they are likely to shape Iran's future more profoundly than any individual military engagement.

One of the clearest consequences of the conflict has been the increasing centrality of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). While the IRGC had already become deeply integrated into Iran's political and economic structures during the past two decades, the recent conflict accelerated this trend considerably. Security institutions now occupy an even more influential position in strategic decision-making, national defense planning, economic reconstruction, and succession politics. Civilian institutions remain formally intact, yet major strategic decisions increasingly appear to pass through networks closely connected with the national security establishment.

This development should not necessarily be interpreted as the emergence of direct military rule. Rather, it reflects the growing integration of military expertise, political authority, and economic management within a single governing framework. Such institutional evolution has historical precedents in states confronting prolonged external security threats. The greater the perceived external danger, the stronger the political influence typically exercised by national security organizations.

At the same time, Iran faces an array of domestic challenges that may ultimately prove more consequential than external military pressure. The country must rebuild damaged infrastructure, stabilize an economy weakened by years of sanctions and conflict, restore investor confidence, and manage increasingly complex relationships among conservative factions, pragmatic conservatives, technocrats, and reform-oriented political actors. These internal dynamics are likely to determine the country's long-term trajectory more decisively than future missile exchanges.

The conflict has therefore entered what may appropriately be described as its political phase. Military operations continue, but the central questions have changed. The most significant issue is no longer whether Iran can withstand military pressure. Rather, it concerns which political actors will shape the post-war state, how strategic decisions will be made, and whether the Islamic Republic will evolve toward greater pragmatism or deeper securitization.

Understanding this transition requires moving beyond daily reports of air strikes and diplomatic statements. The future of Iran will increasingly depend upon internal political negotiations occurring within the country's governing elite. Among those political figures, one individual appears to have emerged with growing influence and strategic importance: Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The New Balance of Power Inside Iran

Wars often transform political systems in ways that are neither immediate nor obvious. While battlefield victories and losses dominate news coverage, the more enduring consequences frequently emerge within the institutions of the state itself. Iran appears to be entering precisely such a period. The principal political question is no longer whether the Islamic Republic survived the conflict-- it clearly did-- but rather what kind of political system is emerging from its aftermath.

Contrary to many early expectations in Washington and Jerusalem, sustained military pressure did not produce the rapid collapse of the Iranian government. Instead, the conflict strengthened the argument advanced by Iran's security establishment that the country faces an enduring external threat requiring greater political cohesion and centralized decision-making. Historically, external military threats have often reinforced rather than weakened authoritarian political systems by encouraging internal unity and legitimizing expanded security authority. Iran increasingly appears to fit this historical pattern.

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