Hollywood Studio Participant Media to be Remembered During 12th Annual Gathering Announcing the New Martha Mitchell House Whistleblower Museum and National Book Launch for "Community Capital" and "The Complete Durham Report"

WASHINGTON - From July 26 to August 4, 2024, the 12th annual Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival will be held on Capitol Hill and Embassy Row in Washington, D.C. ACORN 8 is proud to partner with American University to host the award-winning festival this year. The theme for the event is "Media Matters--Whistleblowers, Investigative Journalists & Enterprise Reporting." The speakers and panel presentations will generally reflect this idea.

"ACORN 8 was the first NGO to promote National Whistleblower Appreciation Day by hosting the Whistleblower Summit for Civil & Human Rights on Capitol Hill, that focused on whistleblower policy and legislation over a decade ago" says summit Co-Founder and AU SOC Alumnus, Michael McCray. "This year, we are pleased to introduce National Whistleblower Appreciation Day to an entire new audience--the American University SOC community; through the Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival, which highlights whistleblowers in journalism, investigative reporting and documentary or narrative filmmaking."

We will explore the relationship and tension between sources and investigative journalists, which is essential for enterprising reporting. "Whistleblowers pay a very high price for speaking truth to power and for having integrity" says summit Co-Founder and Festival Director, Marcel Reid. "Publishers win Pulitzers, reporters become bestselling authors, but the whistleblowers often risk their lives and livelihood with little to nothing in return."

Professor Emeritus Randall Blair, Director (retired) of the Producing Film, Television & Video Program said, "the Whistleblower Summit & Film Festival is a great example for our students because whistleblowers are essential to journalism and documentaries. After all the motto for the A.U. School of Communications is Media That Matters."

Festival organizers will feature films about whistleblowers, the First Amendment or that touch on one or several human rights issues including freedom of expression, women's rights, discrimination and more. This year's programming illuminates a wide array of storytelling that showcases talent and filmmakers alike. We are pleased to announce our official festival slate:

Film Submissions

1. CIA Drugs R Us! A Drugs as Weapons... Sequel - Directed by John L Potash

2. Manufacturing Madness - Directed by Gary Null, Valerie Van Cleve

3. The Program - Directed by Greg Nosaty

