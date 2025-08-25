 
Friedrich Merz Are You Nuts?

William Dunkerley
Is German Chancellor Merz Against Peace in Ukraine?
(Image by The White House)   Details   DMCA

Do you know what German Chancellor Merz did?

Amidst serious negotiations to end the bloody and destructive Ukraine war, this guy's putting up a veritable roadblock right in front of progress.

Here's what it is: Merz was in Washington along with several other European leaders for a Ukraine meeting with President Trump. When it came Merz's turn to talk he expressed, "I can't imagine that the next meeting would take place without a ceasefire."

Clearly no one in the world with a heart would like to see the fighting go on. So at first glance a ceasefire seems like a quick fix. But Merz's strongly spoken statement had strings. Pointedly, he wants to delay peace talks until a ceasefire takes hold.

There's one enormous obstacle to that. There's a strong reason why Russian President Putin would be very reluctant to accept Merz's condition. It's simple to understand:

Earlier in Ukraine hostilities both Germany and France achieved Putin's agreement to a ceasefire while a negotiated peace agreement was underway. The efforts were called the Minsk Accords.

Doesn't that sound like what Merz is proposing now? But it turned out in an unexpected way.

After a period of ceasefire and negotiating, the German and French leaders publicly admitted they had tricked Putin into the ceasefire. They confessed their real objective was not peace. It was to buy time to better equip Ukraine to fight Russia.

You may have heard the idiom, "once fooled, twice shy". It's a modern version of the Old English translation from Aesop's Fables that goes, "He that hath ben ones begyled by somme other ought to kepe hym wel fro[m] the same." That's a position that Putin might well take with regard to Germany's current leader. Why should he be trusted, particularly when it comes to a ceasefire?

Certainly Merz must know the background of this. He would be remiss not to understand that a ceasefire without a peace agreement might be as unattainable as the end of a rainbow. That's what leads me to suspect that Merz must be deliberately sabotaging the peace process, as would be any other European leader who joins him in his emphatic request.

It is time to address the significant real obstacles that must be faced if a settlement of territory is to take place.

For instance, Ukrainian President Zelensky claims that his constitution is a roadblock to such a settlement. But he is only partly right.

It is true that the Ukrainian constitution does not allow him to divide territory. He also offered another roadblock in that even changing the constitution would not be a simple matter. It would even require an extensive public referendum he says.

He is right on both points. But he is wrong to represent them as ultimate roadblocks or even something that would result in much delay. In the past, Ukraine, in the view of its leaders, successfully negotiated a way to deal with problematic constitutional provisions that stood in its way.

This happened when leaders found it cumbersome to remove the democratically elected Viktor Yanukovych from the presidency. Some reports claimed he was impeached. But the votes weren't there to do that according to the constitution. Other reports claimed that he removed himself by abandoning his office when he fled for his life amidst immediate threats. But the constitution wasn't followed there either. Nonetheless, they got rid of Yanukovych.

William Dunkerley is a media business analyst, international development and change strategist, and author of numerous books, monographs, and articles. He has been editor and publisher of media industry information, and has additional expertise (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Germany; Peace; Ukraine; War In Ukraine, Add Tags

Tell A Friend