Frenzy of destruction (genocide & ecocide) but knowledge gives power

The situation is horrible, getting worse, and demands urgent action and many of you are acting. Please demand the freedom flotilla of nearly 50 ships be protected from Israeli piracy. Please demand that the slaughter is stopped and the mass starvation ended. We ALL must double our effort. As a minimum use the keyboard power and write to as many contacts you can get from internet (politicians, media etc)..

The talk of Netanyahu to an empty hall at the UNGA was 1) demonic (for its audacious bragging about genocide), 2) delusional (in still hoping to kill the resistance and escaping indigtments for corruption and war crimes), 3) deceptive (full of lies long discreited from Hamas beheading/burning babies and raping women to Israel defending western democracies), 4) dismissive (of the horrendous atrocities he commtted for which he is indigted and of the will of the international communities to end the ecxtermination campaign), and 5) destructive (of all shreds of human decency or empathy).

Western and Arab rulers who still blabber about "two-states" are only prolonging what everyone knows must end urgently: Genocide and ethnic leansing and also end the ideology behind the slaughter which is Zionism. The latter is a racist genocidal (and eventually suicidal) idea working violently to take over not just our region but exerting hegemony globally. It is a movement using blackmail (e.g. the Epstein Mossad videos), subterfuge and endless lies to achieve corrupt ends and defame any decent human being (including Jews) who dare to tell the truth. Taking the worst myths of the bible (from genociding Amalek to Samson fighting philistine canaanites), this narrative of history is increasingly exposed for what it is: lies to justify genocide and piracy of other people's lands.

The US/Israel empire is imploding and this explains the frenzy of destruction. There is a rising new multilateral world order led by the BRICS countries. The transition is difficult and marred by genocide and turmoil. But it is happening. We must push and help shape the new world order to be more people friendly and hopefully more democratic. Knowledge, AI, and networking make change more possible. But we must redouble our efforts (91 more civilians murdered today, >250,000 in two years).

I am quoted in this Guardian article: Israels ecocide in Gaza sends this message: even if we stopped dropping bombs, you couldnt live here (George Monbiot). And a research paper: Rintoul-Hynes, N.L., 2025. Environmental considerations for post-war reconstruction of Gaza. Ambio, pp.1-6.

Systematic Destruction of Gaza historical landmarks and cultural heritage.

Research paper in the BMJ: Patterns of war related trauma in Gaza during armed conflict: survey study of international healthcare workers.

Jeffrey Sachs coogent observations.

America has it coming. Great response by American convert who left the states many years ago.

The Poisonous Chalice of Recognition: A Double-Edged Sword for Palestine.

Joint Statement of PalestineGlobal Mental Health Network and its International Counterparts.

More on the professional (Zionist) assasination of Charlie Kirk.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

French