 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/28/25  

Frenzy of destruction (genocide & ecocide) but knowledge gives power

By DR MAZIN QUMSIYEH  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   No comments
Author 6967
Editor
Peter Barus
Message Peter Barus

The situation is horrible, getting worse, and demands urgent action and many of you are acting. Please demand the freedom flotilla of nearly 50 ships be protected from Israeli piracy. Please demand that the slaughter is stopped and the mass starvation ended. We ALL must double our effort. As a minimum use the keyboard power and write to as many contacts you can get from internet (politicians, media etc)..

The talk of Netanyahu to an empty hall at the UNGA was 1) demonic (for its audacious bragging about genocide), 2) delusional (in still hoping to kill the resistance and escaping indigtments for corruption and war crimes), 3) deceptive (full of lies long discreited from Hamas beheading/burning babies and raping women to Israel defending western democracies), 4) dismissive (of the horrendous atrocities he commtted for which he is indigted and of the will of the international communities to end the ecxtermination campaign), and 5) destructive (of all shreds of human decency or empathy).

Western and Arab rulers who still blabber about "two-states" are only prolonging what everyone knows must end urgently: Genocide and ethnic leansing and also end the ideology behind the slaughter which is Zionism. The latter is a racist genocidal (and eventually suicidal) idea working violently to take over not just our region but exerting hegemony globally. It is a movement using blackmail (e.g. the Epstein Mossad videos), subterfuge and endless lies to achieve corrupt ends and defame any decent human being (including Jews) who dare to tell the truth. Taking the worst myths of the bible (from genociding Amalek to Samson fighting philistine canaanites), this narrative of history is increasingly exposed for what it is: lies to justify genocide and piracy of other people's lands.

The US/Israel empire is imploding and this explains the frenzy of destruction. There is a rising new multilateral world order led by the BRICS countries. The transition is difficult and marred by genocide and turmoil. But it is happening. We must push and help shape the new world order to be more people friendly and hopefully more democratic. Knowledge, AI, and networking make change more possible. But we must redouble our efforts (91 more civilians murdered today, >250,000 in two years).

I am quoted in this Guardian article: Israels ecocide in Gaza sends this message: even if we stopped dropping bombs, you couldnt live here (George Monbiot). And a research paper: Rintoul-Hynes, N.L., 2025. Environmental considerations for post-war reconstruction of Gaza. Ambio, pp.1-6.

Systematic Destruction of Gaza historical landmarks and cultural heritage.

Research paper in the BMJ: Patterns of war related trauma in Gaza during armed conflict: survey study of international healthcare workers.

Jeffrey Sachs coogent observations.

America has it coming. Great response by American convert who left the states many years ago.

The Poisonous Chalice of Recognition: A Double-Edged Sword for Palestine.

Joint Statement of PalestineGlobal Mental Health Network and its International Counterparts.

More on the professional (Zionist) assasination of Charlie Kirk.

Stay Humane, act, and keep hope and Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home
Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; Genocide, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Thing About Lighting Rods

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

2007 LTE on upcoming 08 Election

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend