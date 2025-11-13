Freed Verse: Thank God Almighty, Freed At Last



More than 6 million, way more than six million Israeli Jews

Divided as the Red Sea on the way out of Egypt to Ethiopia

Divided from the river to the sea

Should they take the West Bank, too, and commandeer the olives there?

Should they drive the remaining Arabs into the locust fields of Egypt and tell the tut-tut moral world to go f*ck itself?

It's a tough call to give a sh*t anymore

The two-state solution now seems like a quaint aint notion

Like a way Palestinian and Israelis got together for a while for presidential campaigns to collect eagerly given peace prize money seen as pocket change for kick-ups in the Phillipines

Jesus was a Jew, I remind myself, for one must lest forget

Jesus was a self loathing Jew by contemporary standards

Jews tolerate the Jesus-lovers as its a nifty form of controlling them

Probably the Zionists would have had to crucify him again, especially if he talked two-state smack

They would have beat the sh*t out of (Him/He/His ) if (He/Him/His) turned over the money laundering tables or gagged-and-tie dyed Holocaust t-shirt racks

Jesus didn't seem to mind going all triadic dialectic up there on that rood between the two capitalist manifestos

Some Zionists seem to think 9/11 was an inside job and may have used it as a blueprint for the current disorder that began on 10/7

9-1-1 dialled means Help Me!, but 1-0-7 means municipal services (probably some kind of inside joke)

It's hard to tell whether Jews want an Atlantic City where Gaza used to be, but we know they don't want peace; you can tell from the ceasefire with privileges approach they take

Those zany Zionists are crazy for an Ending

And would kill their own prime minister and blow up the Dome of the Rock to start a rumble to end all rumbles with little brother Muhammed (alt spelling) who is also not averse do a little endgame mayhem action, like a video game involving virgins and explosions

When Jesus comes back he will be bringing with him the eight-eyed goat, and calling hisself the Antichrist, discarding love for hate of us, and, like the Israelis, taking no prisoners

Let's just say that when Jesus got no answer to "Why am I forsaken?", he blew a fuse; he went dicky Tao; he crossed the Rubicon; it was as if he had told himself to go f*ck himself, and he did, and now this

Hegemony is a full-time job. You can have The Levant, axe me.

And there's no time to worry about whether there are inside jobs in play

We do know they (the elite, shhhh) don't like People, the hoi polloi or the grape-stomping paisano; theyd send us all to the jungle of jizzy jingle to make an extra power buck

They are aliens come down to earth from outer space to colonize our inner space, one neuron at a time

Abraham's god was probably a lot like Netanyahu (the Merciful) who will enact his vicious vaudeville until the Confucian reigns

Mao on their money: Isn't that a hoot!

Says the moneychanger

Epstein