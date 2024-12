'Happy Eid Everyone'

arbitrary abattoir

beef stock stew

Dali in my underwear

cut up the cut-ups

spare no ribs

throw another Barbie on the barbie

opium for Oppenheimer

boil down the boo birds

saute the butterflies in oil

we don't want any

chip on the shoulder chops

beef mince no words

chicken co*k of the walk stock

I am I am I am I am said the lamb

and then they cut his throat

Damn!