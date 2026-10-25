Forming the Egregore from Triumph of the Will to the John Fitzgerald Kennedy Assassination

We’ve covered a lot of ground in our roundtable discussions over the last four years from High Strangeness in the JFK assassination to the ritual magic of Giordano Bruno to the Mathematical magic of John Dee and his use of Gregorian Calendar-reform to synchronize the date of the destruction of the Knights Templar on November 22, 1307 with the masonic day of revenge on November 22, 1583. Everywhere we turned there were hints of hidden practices and a deeper purpose to the execution of John Fitzgerald Kennedy. But not until we got to Ancient Egypt and the role of Isis and Osiris in the Khoiak Festival, did we find a useful explanation. AND not until we traced the answer to November 22, 1397 B.C. did we understand that we were dealing with something known as an Egregore: A collective thought-form generated by a focused attention, emotion, and ritual, which begins as a product of human consciousness but, once sufficiently “charged,” by human observation and attention, can acquire a life of its own.



President John Fitzgerald Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at Love Field, Dallas, Texas November 22, 1963

(Image by narademo.umiacs.umd.edu/cgi-bin/isadg/viewobject.pl?object=8977) Details DMCA



Despite never having heard of the idea it turned out the word egregore was derived from the ancient Greek word Egregoros or Coptic, Egr?goroi and was mentioned in the book of Daniel and extensively in the book of Enoch. The name Egregore was originally applied to the biblical watchers as literal, independent spiritual beings who descended to earth as Angels to deliver God’s judgements. Enoch expands on the Watchers as a group of Angels who descended from heaven and against God’s orders took human wives who gave birth to giants referred to as the Nephilim.

Historians dismiss these stories as myth, but as society and its beliefs moved on into scientific rationalism the Egregore took on psychological and technological attributes as a collective and powerful thought-form. Shaped into a modern concept through the workings of late 19th and early 20th century Theosophists it soon became a sophisticated political tool employed by numerous influential circles to formulate a synthetic mass consciousness and by the lead up to the Second World War had become an operating system for directing that consciousness into fulfilling an Apocalyptic narrative created millennia ago.

Before the Theosophical movement directed its attention to egregores, western occultism viewed them either as literal fallen angels (the Watchers from the Book of Enoch) or as the spiritual "vibe" of a magical Masonic lodge. Helena Blavatsky, co-founder of Theosophy, shifted the paradigm by asserting that human thoughts generate objective, malleable, astral matter.

In The Theosophical Glossary (1892), Blavatsky described egregores as entities whose bodies are woven from the "astral light." By arguing that human thoughts possess literal, energetic weight, the Theosophists established the mechanism by which human focus could build a standalone entity.

The critical turning point came with the publication of the 1901 book Thought-Forms by prominent Theosophists Annie Besant and C.W. Leadbeater. Besant and Leadbeater argued that whenever a human experiences intense emotion or concentrated thought, they eject a localized psychic entity into the astral plane. They even provided painted illustrations of what these looked like (e.g., a jagged red flash for anger, a blue upward spiral for devotion). More importantly, they noted that when a large crowd focuses on the same thing—like a musical performance or religious gathering—these thought-forms—coming from each individual (the micro)—fuse into a massive (macro) thought-form.

This is the exact definition of a modern egregore: an entity that feeds on collective human energy and, in turn, exerts an emotional feedback loop onto the crowd. Borrowing the "Tulpa" emanation concept from Tibetan Buddhism, Theosophists adapted and westernized the concept as a thought-form generated through intense, ritualistic mental discipline that can eventually detach from its creator to act independently. By merging the Western concept of the egregore with the Eastern concept of the Tulpa, Theosophy popularized the idea that human consciousness could actively manufacture metaphysical entities.

As a Bridge to the 20th Century Propaganda Machine the Theosophists meant for this framework to be used for spiritual evolution and clairvoyant research. But once the rules for generating astral energy became codified during the rise of Nazism in Germany and the synchronized spectacles at Nuremburg demonstrated how human emotion could be bound into a singular psychic organism—it was only a matter of time before political strategists everywhere weaponized it.

When Hitler’s architect Albert Speer created the psychic staging for 1934’s sixth Reich Party Day Celebration at Nuremberg that Leni Riefenstahl captured in Triumph of the Will, he was practicing the exact physics of attention that the Theosophists had mapped out decades earlier. The growing Nazi state had absorbed the natural, spiritual impulse toward communal unity of the people and artificially manufactured a rigid, top-down technological egregore to fuse those people together in one cause.

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