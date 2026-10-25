 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Positive News    H5'ed 10/25/26  

Forming the Egregore from Triumph of the Will to the John Fitzgerald Kennedy Assassination

By       (Page 1 of 8 pages)   No comments

Paul Fitzgerald Elizabeth Gould
Message Paul Fitzgerald Elizabeth Gould
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

1934 Poster with the announcement of the movie Triumph of the Will
1934 Poster with the announcement of the movie Triumph of the Will
(Image by Unknown author; the movie was produced by L. R. Studio-Film, Berlin, Germany)   Details   DMCA

We’ve covered a lot of ground in our roundtable discussions over the last four years from High Strangeness in the JFK assassination to the ritual magic of Giordano Bruno to the Mathematical magic of John Dee and his use of Gregorian Calendar-reform to synchronize the date of the destruction of the Knights Templar on November 22, 1307 with the masonic day of revenge on November 22, 1583. Everywhere we turned there were hints of hidden practices and a deeper purpose to the execution of John Fitzgerald Kennedy. But not until we got to Ancient Egypt and the role of Isis and Osiris in the Khoiak Festival, did we find a useful explanation. AND not until we traced the answer to November 22, 1397 B.C. did we understand that we were dealing with something known as an Egregore: A collective thought-form generated by a focused attention, emotion, and ritual, which begins as a product of human consciousness but, once sufficiently “charged,” by human observation and attention, can acquire a life of its own.

President John Fitzgerald Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at Love Field, Dallas, Texas November 22, 1963
President John Fitzgerald Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at Love Field, Dallas, Texas November 22, 1963
(Image by narademo.umiacs.umd.edu/cgi-bin/isadg/viewobject.pl?object=8977)   Details   DMCA

Despite never having heard of the idea it turned out the word egregore was derived from the ancient Greek word Egregoros or Coptic, Egr?goroi and was mentioned in the book of Daniel and extensively in the book of Enoch. The name Egregore was originally applied to the biblical watchers as literal, independent spiritual beings who descended to earth as Angels to deliver God’s judgements. Enoch expands on the Watchers as a group of Angels who descended from heaven and against God’s orders took human wives who gave birth to giants referred to as the Nephilim.

Historians dismiss these stories as myth, but as society and its beliefs moved on into scientific rationalism the Egregore took on psychological and technological attributes as a collective and powerful thought-form. Shaped into a modern concept through the workings of late 19th and early 20th century Theosophists it soon became a sophisticated political tool employed by numerous influential circles to formulate a synthetic mass consciousness and by the lead up to the Second World War had become an operating system for directing that consciousness into fulfilling an Apocalyptic narrative created millennia ago.

Before the Theosophical movement directed its attention to egregores, western occultism viewed them either as literal fallen angels (the Watchers from the Book of Enoch) or as the spiritual "vibe" of a magical Masonic lodge. Helena Blavatsky, co-founder of Theosophy, shifted the paradigm by asserting that human thoughts generate objective, malleable, astral matter.

In The Theosophical Glossary (1892), Blavatsky described egregores as entities whose bodies are woven from the "astral light." By arguing that human thoughts possess literal, energetic weight, the Theosophists established the mechanism by which human focus could build a standalone entity.

The critical turning point came with the publication of the 1901 book Thought-Forms by prominent Theosophists Annie Besant and C.W. Leadbeater. Besant and Leadbeater argued that whenever a human experiences intense emotion or concentrated thought, they eject a localized psychic entity into the astral plane. They even provided painted illustrations of what these looked like (e.g., a jagged red flash for anger, a blue upward spiral for devotion). More importantly, they noted that when a large crowd focuses on the same thing—like a musical performance or religious gathering—these thought-forms—coming from each individual (the micro)—fuse into a massive (macro) thought-form.

This is the exact definition of a modern egregore: an entity that feeds on collective human energy and, in turn, exerts an emotional feedback loop onto the crowd. Borrowing the "Tulpa" emanation concept from Tibetan Buddhism, Theosophists adapted and westernized the concept as a thought-form generated through intense, ritualistic mental discipline that can eventually detach from its creator to act independently. By merging the Western concept of the egregore with the Eastern concept of the Tulpa, Theosophy popularized the idea that human consciousness could actively manufacture metaphysical entities.

As a Bridge to the 20th Century Propaganda Machine the Theosophists meant for this framework to be used for spiritual evolution and clairvoyant research. But once the rules for generating astral energy became codified during the rise of Nazism in Germany and the synchronized spectacles at Nuremburg demonstrated how human emotion could be bound into a singular psychic organism—it was only a matter of time before political strategists everywhere weaponized it.

When Hitler’s architect Albert Speer created the psychic staging for 1934’s sixth Reich Party Day Celebration at Nuremberg that Leni Riefenstahl captured in Triumph of the Will, he was practicing the exact physics of attention that the Theosophists had mapped out decades earlier. The growing Nazi state had absorbed the natural, spiritual impulse toward communal unity of the people and artificially manufactured a rigid, top-down technological egregore to fuse those people together in one cause.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Paul Fitzgerald Elizabeth Gould Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are the authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan's Untold Story and Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire and The Voice,a novel. Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, a husband (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Assassinations Of Rfk Jfk And Mlk; Consciousness; Kennedy Assassination; Will Of The People Public; Willful Ignorance, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Part 1: It's been done to Russia before but this time will be the last

THE UN 2024 EQUINOX EARTH DAY EVENT; a tribute to Earth Rights Economics of Justice and Peace

RoundTable 45: Dr. John Dee - Queen Elizabeth I's Master Spy 007 & Wizard behind the JFK Assassination

Part 1: How the Neocon dream for everlasting Hegemony turned America into a nightmare

Part 4 -- The Final Stage of the Machiavellian Elites' Takeover of America

America Pivots to Brzezinski's Delusion of Eurasian Conquest

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend