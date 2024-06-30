Forget about Biden's past performance And How Bad Trump Is

The lying and dissembling media and Democratic politicians apologizing and defending Joe Biden are using three strategies.

First, they point to how bad Trump.

Then they say how great Joe Biden has been in the past. Neither of those matter now.

Last, they point out how well he did the next day at a stump speech in South Carolina. The problem is, there, he was reading other people's words on a teleprompter.



Watch: Biden Stumbles Over His Words During Debate Against Trump | WSJ News President Biden stumbled and appeared to lose his train of thought as he discussed healthcare, while on the debate stage with ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: WSJ News) Details DMCA



The truth is that Joe Biden clearly demonstrated, repeatedly, in the Thursday night debate, that he cannot handle challenges requiring a spontaneous response. It is terrifying to think that in his current mental capacity, he is the one who makes important decisions that could affect lives, wars, major economic policies, and more.

President Joe Biden should be removed from office immediately. He is unable to function competently. This was not just a cold, or stuttering or exhaustion from travel. This was a clear sign that his competence has diminished greatly since the State of the Union. He is no longer the man he was. He is no longer the man who accomplished all the things that he accomplished in the past. Forget about that. We have to focus on his competence now. And that is a disaster. That is why so many leading thinkers have called for him to step down as a candidate. But that is not enough. He must step down as president and allow Kamala Harris to replace him.

We have to ask who is really in charge in the White House. I believe it is Jill Biden and Biden's chief of staff, Jeff Zients. This cannot stand. It is shameful and outrageous that the Democratic party leadership and elected officials have circled the wagons to defend such a profoundly impaired candidate and president. It will be interesting to see which elected Democratic officials will have the courage to be the first to come out and call for Biden to step down from the presidency and leave the campaign. Because this is something they cannot wait. It is unimaginable to consider the Joe Biden we saw Thursday night making major decisions of any kind as president. And every day that goes by with elected Democratic officials using the distraction techniques that I've described above to excuse Biden is another day where the United States does not have a president who is able to function competently.