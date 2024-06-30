 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 6/30/24

Forget about Biden's past performance And How Bad Trump Is

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   5 comments
Forget about Biden's past performance And How Bad Trump Is

The lying and dissembling media and Democratic politicians apologizing and defending Joe Biden are using three strategies.

First, they point to how bad Trump.

Then they say how great Joe Biden has been in the past. Neither of those matter now.

Last, they point out how well he did the next day at a stump speech in South Carolina. The problem is, there, he was reading other people's words on a teleprompter.


Watch: Biden Stumbles Over His Words During Debate Against Trump | WSJ News President Biden stumbled and appeared to lose his train of thought as he discussed healthcare, while on the debate stage with ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: WSJ News)

The truth is that Joe Biden clearly demonstrated, repeatedly, in the Thursday night debate, that he cannot handle challenges requiring a spontaneous response. It is terrifying to think that in his current mental capacity, he is the one who makes important decisions that could affect lives, wars, major economic policies, and more.

President Joe Biden should be removed from office immediately. He is unable to function competently. This was not just a cold, or stuttering or exhaustion from travel. This was a clear sign that his competence has diminished greatly since the State of the Union. He is no longer the man he was. He is no longer the man who accomplished all the things that he accomplished in the past. Forget about that. We have to focus on his competence now. And that is a disaster. That is why so many leading thinkers have called for him to step down as a candidate. But that is not enough. He must step down as president and allow Kamala Harris to replace him.

We have to ask who is really in charge in the White House. I believe it is Jill Biden and Biden's chief of staff, Jeff Zients. This cannot stand. It is shameful and outrageous that the Democratic party leadership and elected officials have circled the wagons to defend such a profoundly impaired candidate and president. It will be interesting to see which elected Democratic officials will have the courage to be the first to come out and call for Biden to step down from the presidency and leave the campaign. Because this is something they cannot wait. It is unimaginable to consider the Joe Biden we saw Thursday night making major decisions of any kind as president. And every day that goes by with elected Democratic officials using the distraction techniques that I've described above to excuse Biden is another day where the United States does not have a president who is able to function competently.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media.

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
4 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments

Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
(Member since Oct 25, 2008)
  New Content

Even Biden's supportive staff now admit he works form 10-4 normally - 6 hours/day. After that he gets tired. More than that: he is subject to sundowning. The live 9pm debate + a cold caught him at his worst.

He really was better the next day, and not just because he read from a teleprompter. He responded to the crowd, and paused when necessary - one thing Biden really has to do is to stop trying to jam too many thoughts into one sentence; he doesn't have the breath or focus for that. Besides, people can't remember lists of facts, they remember stories and 1-3 facts along the way. Trump is a master at repetition.

If Trump was not a perpetual liar and threat to democracy, I'd vote for him. I actually think he is better on some foreign policy issues and maybe more likely to avoid WWIII and is better for Israel too (which faux progressives are against while supporting the Hamas terror regime). But I'd rather vote for a fading Biden to Kamala Harris term (probably within the first year) than for an anti-democracy lying authoritarian rights-denying semi-fascist like Trump.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 30, 2024 at 12:35:48 PM

Author 0
shad williams

(Member since Apr 13, 2011)
Reply to Scott Baker:

Let me get this straight - You'd rather vote for the complicit war criminal and his congress with the Senatorial thugs that threatened the UN's ICC and the potty-mouth Nuland who claimed to have spent $5,000,000,000 and gave away some cookies to over throw the elected government of Ukraine and install a F*ck the EU figurehead that instigated a war in Ukraine which has led to more than 500,000 dead Ukrainians? A half million dead in less than three years...all because of what? Democracy?

Speaking of anti-democracy lying authoritarian rights-denying semi-fascist Trump, you failed to mention that Trump also a candidate for president of the US is also a partner in terrorism, having proudly strode to the podium during his term as president to assert to the world that he was responsible for the predator drone attack that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi counter part while they were on a peace mission to Saudi Arabia. The murders set back diplomacy between Iran and Saudi Arabia until the emerged super power China brought them together after a two year delay. Just what the world needs, delays in peace. While Trump was at it he moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, after which Biyamin Mileikowsky the zionist, renamed the Golan Heights - Trump Heights. This an example US elitist leadership! The same leadership that has Americans engaged in silly junk democracy.

As for democracy, if someone was kicking your ass everyday, blowing up houses, breaking the bones of rock throwing children, sometimes killing them, woman and other people in your neighborhood, holding a gun on you while deciding whether to allow you to go to work to earn a meager living, or denying you the human right to transport someone for medical care, or limiting your caloric intake, fouling your water, limiting electricity, or deciding that you cannot have an airport or port in your neighborhood, or rejecting who you decide should represent your neighborhood, I suppose you would rather languish and die instead of being a good little terrorist and try to get the anti-democracy lying authoritarian rights-denying semi-fascist's boots off your neck?

Submitted on Monday, Jul 1, 2024 at 4:28:44 PM

Author 0
Jack Flanders

(Member since Nov 24, 2007)
  New Content

I agree. The rest of the world can see it, and anyone who wants to do us harm will see this as the perfect opportunity. And if they manage to do something awful, I can't imagine the DNC leadership taking any responsibility for not acting when they had the chance.

BTW This is not political opportunism. I had planned to vote for him (if he was the candidate). Maybe I still will (if he's the candidate). I just think it's extremely poor judgment. The party needs new leadership, too.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 30, 2024 at 5:49:53 PM

Author 0
shad williams

(Member since Apr 13, 2011)
Reply to Jack Flanders:

Good grief! The rest of the world sees it and those who want to do us harm see it, and you would still vote for Biden???

How in the world could there be anyone or country who would want to do the US harm? The US doesn't go around the world establishing military bases in other countries, and ring others with military threats or economically sanction governments that do not agree with US ruling elite policy. Nor does the US assassinate leaders in other countries, interfere in other countries elections, foment so called color revolution, and possess a diplomatic department that calls itself a State department when in fact it is a branch of the War department, or engage in developing and leaking biological agents on test populations.

Your supposition that there are others who want to do the US harm is preposterous.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 1, 2024 at 3:26:55 PM

Author 0
Mary Elizabeth

(Member since Sep 27, 2020)
  New Content

Not a "Vogue" reader but came across this relevant photo on another website:

"We Will Decide Our Future": Jill Biden on cover of Vogue

Don't know who this "we" is but getting the sense that someone else intends to decide my future.

And that future appears grim, to me. I don't want World War III the way this "We" seems to want war. The Ukraine and Gaza murderfests are bad enough. Why won't these people resign? And after they resign, then what? More bloodbaths and imprisonment for whoever gets in their way?

Submitted on Monday, Jul 1, 2024 at 6:58:58 PM

Author 0
