 
Login/Register Login | Register
135 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/19/24

Force Joe Biden To Watch Videos of the Thousands of Adorable Palestinian Children He Had Slaughtered

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)   1 comment

Jay Janson
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Jay Janson
Become a Fan
  (60 fans)

Joe Biden should be tried and convicted of illegally providing American bombs and planes for genocide, but not before being forced to watch videos of some of the thousands of adorable Palestinian kids murdered or maimed by Biden's bombs and warplanes. Let Biden see the blank look of horror of a temporarily surviving Palestinian child alongside the bloodied dead body of its mother, father, brother, sister, playmate, auntie, uncle, grandad, grandma, or as often enough all of them killed by the same blockbuster bomb.

Let the condemnable President of the United States of American brutality be seen on the cover of Time Magazine as 'Man of the Year.' Let Americans become aware of the reality of their government's horrific most monstrous ever crime against humanity. Though there is currently an international arrest warrant for Biden's partner in the crime of genocide, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, the International Criminal Court lets Biden off the hook.

Also let the rest of the world know the truth that the TV entertainment/news conglomerates under the U.S. CIA control, by their world wide audience via satellites, make every effort to obscure the mass murderous nature of the U.S. government.

stop genocide by Jeanne Menjoulet Attribution
stop genocide by Jeanne Menjoulet Attribution
(Image by Jeanne Menjoulet)   Details   DMCA

Currently criminal Western media keeps focusing their tele-broadcasting time on the hostages held by Palestinian freedom fighters for a second exchange for some more of Israel's thousands of Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

While the world has watched and students protested as Israel committed genocide with American bombs turning the cities of Gaza into rubble, the Biden presidency vetoed ceasefires in Gaza commanded by the United Nations Security Council last year on October 18, October 25, November 8, November 20, and November 28.

On November 22nd of this year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of crimes that include "starvation as a method of warfare," Just two days later the Biden administration again vetoed the latest UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza that even France and Britain voted in favour of.

China's senior envoy, Fu Cong, asked: "Does Palestinian lives mean nothing?"

For Biden and his cohorts, the Israeli users of the lethal American weapons provided, Palestinian lives must mean less than nothing. Some Israeli soldiers' social media have shown soldiers laughing like hyenas in videos of themselves cheering the genocidal destruction on. More than 50 thousand illegally militarily occupied Palestinians, mostly women and children have already been put to death, while another 11 thousand or more lie buried beneath the ruins of their homes, and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza suffer the life endangering pangs of hunger that bring disease, dysentery, and fatal results of starvation and malnutrition.

The Face of Good ol' Joe Biden

What does this caricature of a human being see when it looks in a mirror? This monster of pitiless death and destruction sees not the creature thrown up from Hell that seeks to help Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu savagely annihilate all life in Gaza, but rather the jovial face of a human being deceptively presenting himself as a likeable father figure.

Don't be fooled! Joe Biden is a serial destroyer of human life on Earth, and Biden didn't start in October of last year.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Jay Janson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India, in Germany & Sweden Einartysken,and in the US by Dissident (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Genocide; President Joe Biden, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What Tony Bennett Said About 9/11 Martin Luther King Jr. Would Have Also

Demonic David Rockefeller Fiends Dulles Kissinger Brzezinski - Investor Wars Korea thru Syria

So How Many Poor Vietnamese Did McCain's Bombs Kill in 23 Runs?

Ask Hillary Who Buys ISIS et al Terrorists Helping US Oust Assad NewToyota Trucks/ Heavy Weapons

Carter Had CIA Armed Fundamentalist Terrorists War Against Afghan Women's Liberation & Education

Girlfriends? Petraeus Oversaw the Slaughter of Thousands and He Will Face Trial:

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Jay Janson

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since May 26, 2006), 60 fans, 480 articles, 589 comments, 25 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Americans are waking up re Western news conglomerates false news

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 19, 2024 at 9:44:16 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend