Force Joe Biden To Watch Videos of the Thousands of Adorable Palestinian Children He Had Slaughtered

Joe Biden should be tried and convicted of illegally providing American bombs and planes for genocide, but not before being forced to watch videos of some of the thousands of adorable Palestinian kids murdered or maimed by Biden's bombs and warplanes. Let Biden see the blank look of horror of a temporarily surviving Palestinian child alongside the bloodied dead body of its mother, father, brother, sister, playmate, auntie, uncle, grandad, grandma, or as often enough all of them killed by the same blockbuster bomb.

Let the condemnable President of the United States of American brutality be seen on the cover of Time Magazine as 'Man of the Year.' Let Americans become aware of the reality of their government's horrific most monstrous ever crime against humanity. Though there is currently an international arrest warrant for Biden's partner in the crime of genocide, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, the International Criminal Court lets Biden off the hook.

Also let the rest of the world know the truth that the TV entertainment/news conglomerates under the U.S. CIA control, by their world wide audience via satellites, make every effort to obscure the mass murderous nature of the U.S. government.



Currently criminal Western media keeps focusing their tele-broadcasting time on the hostages held by Palestinian freedom fighters for a second exchange for some more of Israel's thousands of Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

While the world has watched and students protested as Israel committed genocide with American bombs turning the cities of Gaza into rubble, the Biden presidency vetoed ceasefires in Gaza commanded by the United Nations Security Council last year on October 18, October 25, November 8, November 20, and November 28.

On November 22nd of this year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of crimes that include "starvation as a method of warfare," Just two days later the Biden administration again vetoed the latest UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza that even France and Britain voted in favour of.

China's senior envoy, Fu Cong, asked: "Does Palestinian lives mean nothing?"

For Biden and his cohorts, the Israeli users of the lethal American weapons provided, Palestinian lives must mean less than nothing. Some Israeli soldiers' social media have shown soldiers laughing like hyenas in videos of themselves cheering the genocidal destruction on. More than 50 thousand illegally militarily occupied Palestinians, mostly women and children have already been put to death, while another 11 thousand or more lie buried beneath the ruins of their homes, and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza suffer the life endangering pangs of hunger that bring disease, dysentery, and fatal results of starvation and malnutrition.

The Face of Good ol' Joe Biden

What does this caricature of a human being see when it looks in a mirror? This monster of pitiless death and destruction sees not the creature thrown up from Hell that seeks to help Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu savagely annihilate all life in Gaza, but rather the jovial face of a human being deceptively presenting himself as a likeable father figure.

Don't be fooled! Joe Biden is a serial destroyer of human life on Earth, and Biden didn't start in October of last year.

