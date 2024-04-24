For the ant that drowned

The black ant in the pot of Brussel sprouts

Did not die easy.

The pot had been sitting on the stove

While we were eating.

When I went to finish them

I saw the ant struggling

To get a purchase on a Brussel sprout

Like a slippery rock,

And his instincts were short circuiting.

He couldn't climb out and was panicking,

His tiny black shiny body

All arms or legs flaying as a last resort.

I guess he knew it was hopeless.

I tried to get my finger tip under him

But he was confusing my efforts to save him

With his hopeless state

Of having run out of time

And was pushing away from contact.

When, finally, I was able to transfer him

To the countertop

He was barely moving.

I watched him, half-expecting

This fabled animal of countless wonders

To resurrect

And creep away to the ant ER

But no miracle happened.

But it was while I waited for my miracle

That I couldn't help but remember the day I fell into

A neighbor's pool at the deep end.

All the mothers were laughing and talking

At the other end,

To this day I don't know what finger tip

Lifted me out before I drowned

Which cannot be avoided (death I mean),

But only, If we are lucky, delayed.

With respect to death

It doesn't matter

Whether we are ant or human.

The fact is, we are both

Remarkable forms of life

Equally loved

By life and death.