For the ant that drowned

The black ant in the pot of Brussel sprouts
Did not die easy.
The pot had been sitting on the stove
While we were eating.
When I went to finish them
I saw the ant struggling
To get a purchase on a Brussel sprout
Like a slippery rock,
And his instincts were short circuiting.
He couldn't climb out and was panicking,
His tiny black shiny body
All arms or legs flaying as a last resort.
I guess he knew it was hopeless.
I tried to get my finger tip under him
But he was confusing my efforts to save him
With his hopeless state
Of having run out of time
And was pushing away from contact.
When, finally, I was able to transfer him
To the countertop
He was barely moving.
I watched him, half-expecting
This fabled animal of countless wonders
To resurrect
And creep away to the ant ER
But no miracle happened.
But it was while I waited for my miracle
That I couldn't help but remember the day I fell into
A neighbor's pool at the deep end.
All the mothers were laughing and talking
At the other end,
To this day I don't know what finger tip
Lifted me out before I drowned
Which cannot be avoided (death I mean),
But only, If we are lucky, delayed.
With respect to death
It doesn't matter
Whether we are ant or human.
The fact is, we are both
Remarkable forms of life
Equally loved
By life and death.
