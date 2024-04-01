

For 5 Months Evil USA Sent Bombs to Kill Palestinians and Let Israel Block Food to Starve Them





For five long months world hegemonic USA stood by it's beloved Israel 'fellow' 'democracy' and with its veto prevented the UN Security Council from ordering Israel to stop annihilating its captive, entrapped and outdoor imprisoned Palestinian population of Gaza, all the while America continued to supply Israel tons of bombs, missiles and shells and was quiet about Israel blocking food and water fuel and electricity from entering Gaza with obvious intent to bring about starvation.





Even now, as many children have begun to die, America still does not force Israel to allow the hundreds of trucks filled with food to enter Gaza, Instead USA makes a show of air dropping some food and sending some food by sea, at the same time continuing to provide the bombs and missiles so Israel can keep on killing more thousands of starving Palestinians entrapped in Gaza. (At the same time illegal Israeli settlers in the West Bank kill and steal more Palestinian land with impunity, as from time to time the officials of colonialist nations of the West occasionally make innocuous statements of disapproval.





On March 19, UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, Michael Fakhri, says the United States is 'complicit' in the Gaza starvation, and as other UN officials have clearly stated, hostilities between an illegally military occupied nation and it's illegal militarily occupiers cannot be called a war. Starving a militarily occupied population is a crime against humanity as stipulated in the UN adopted Nuremberg Principles of International Law first used to prosecute high officials of Nazi Germany,





Americans watching and listening to CNN ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS and FOX selection of news are indoctrinated to accept Israel's brutal, often murderous, generations long illegal military occupation of Palestinians in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza. The watchers, listeners and readers of CIA overseen U.S. dominated Western media [1] are made to believe that the Palestinians have no right to fight for their freedom, but"





China at the World Court said:

"Palestinians have the right to 'armed struggle' against Israelis"





On the fourth day of public hearings at the International Court of Justice on Palestinian representatives' accusation that Israel is creating a permanent and illegal occupation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, China argued that Palestinians have the right to engage in "armed struggle" against Israel.

Chinese Foreign Ministry legal adviser, argued that "in pursuit of the right to self-determination" the Palestinian people have the right to the "use of force to resist foreign oppression and to complete the establishment of the Palestinian state."





