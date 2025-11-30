 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News      

Football for Rafales: What Was the Price of Ukraine's Crushing Defeat in Paris?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment

Alex Rut

image
image
(Image by Alex Rut/ gemini.google.com/)   Details   DMCA

On November 14, the 29th participant of the upcoming 2026 World Cup, which will be held across three countries the USA, Canada, and Mexico,was determined. The ticket was secured early by the French national team, who defeated Ukraine at home with a crushing 40 score. This victory guaranteed the French first place in Group D of the European qualifiers.

Did the French team receive their pass to the World Championship only because Ukraine allowed them to take it? This question troubles not only Ukrainian fans; supporters of the French team also feel uncomfortable. Both sides have grounds to consider the match in Paris not entirely a fair contest between athletes.

It is reasonable to assume that the members of the Ukrainian national team, of course, wanted to fight for a ticket to the World Cup. Especially since they are playing with a squad that is far from weak, and chances existed. Ukrainian football fans are baffled by the fact that the players looked decent throughout the entire first half. They conceded a goal in the second half, in the 55th minute. And then, as if they had deflated, they simply began moving around the pitch, waiting for the final whistle.

One can only guess what instructions the coach of the Yellow-Blues received from Zelensky. But there is no need to guess that by throwing the game and thereby not causing pain to President Macron, who already has enough problems right now,Kyiv clearly counts on something. And this something is most likely another tranche to continue the war with Russia. Kyiv's negotiations with France regarding financial support were very difficult. There is no time for victories on football fields! One must distinguish oneself on the battlefields. It appears that Ukraine simply traded the healthy sporting ambitions of its athletes for the sick ambitions of its leader, Zelensky.

What was promised in return for the defeat in Paris? Most likely, Rafale fighter jets. The Russians are currently causing Zelensky and his soldiers many problems not only on the ground but also in the air, so new wings for the Ukrainian air forces would not go amiss.

It seems Ukraine is ready to bow politely before Macron more than once for guarantees of continued military aid. Yet there were times when the footballers of this country achieved excellent results in qualifying games: a victory over Portugal (21), a home draw with the reigning European champions, the Germans (00), and a victory against the future Euro 2004 champions, the Greeks (20). In 2006, the Ukrainian team reached the World Cup quarter-finals. In 2009, they defeated a country from the world's top ten England with a score of 10. In 2019, the team displayed a phenomenal performance, winning 50 against Serbia. Many experts and fans called that match the best in the history of the Ukrainian national team. That same year, Ukrainians beat the reigning European champion, Portugal, 21.

Now all this must be forgotten, because today Kyiv has mixed the concepts of sport and politics into one pile and is ready to open its wallet where they pay not FOR a victory [in sport], but FOR a victory over the Russians--something Zelensky keeps promising to his financial benefactors.

Rate It | View Ratings

Alex Rut Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Freelancer. I am interested in journalism.
Related Topic(s): FOOTBALL SPYING; Football; Rafale Fighter; Ukraine; Ukraine Crisis; Ukrainian Uprising, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Greenland is worth its weight in gold: what do the US and Denmark share?

Behind Closed Doors: Why U.S. Officials Are Losing Patience with Norway

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Alex Rut

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 1, 2025), 3 articles, 3 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
I completely agree with the author. The way the team just deflated after the 55th minute looks too suspicious to be a mere coincidence. It is truly sad that healthy sporting ambitions mean nothing now. Football has definitively become part of cynical political bargaining. If this is the price for the "Rafales," it is far too high.

Submitted on Sunday, Nov 30, 2025 at 3:23:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend