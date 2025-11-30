On November 14, the 29th participant of the upcoming 2026 World Cup, which will be held across three countries the USA, Canada, and Mexico,was determined. The ticket was secured early by the French national team, who defeated Ukraine at home with a crushing 40 score. This victory guaranteed the French first place in Group D of the European qualifiers.

Did the French team receive their pass to the World Championship only because Ukraine allowed them to take it? This question troubles not only Ukrainian fans; supporters of the French team also feel uncomfortable. Both sides have grounds to consider the match in Paris not entirely a fair contest between athletes.

One can only guess what instructions the coach of the Yellow-Blues received from Zelensky. But there is no need to guess that by throwing the game and thereby not causing pain to President Macron, who already has enough problems right now,Kyiv clearly counts on something. And this something is most likely another tranche to continue the war with Russia. Kyiv's negotiations with France regarding financial support were very difficult. There is no time for victories on football fields! One must distinguish oneself on the battlefields. It appears that Ukraine simply traded the healthy sporting ambitions of its athletes for the sick ambitions of its leader, Zelensky.

What was promised in return for the defeat in Paris? Most likely, Rafale fighter jets. The Russians are currently causing Zelensky and his soldiers many problems not only on the ground but also in the air, so new wings for the Ukrainian air forces would not go amiss.

It seems Ukraine is ready to bow politely before Macron more than once for guarantees of continued military aid. Yet there were times when the footballers of this country achieved excellent results in qualifying games: a victory over Portugal (21), a home draw with the reigning European champions, the Germans (00), and a victory against the future Euro 2004 champions, the Greeks (20). In 2006, the Ukrainian team reached the World Cup quarter-finals. In 2009, they defeated a country from the world's top ten England with a score of 10. In 2019, the team displayed a phenomenal performance, winning 50 against Serbia. Many experts and fans called that match the best in the history of the Ukrainian national team. That same year, Ukrainians beat the reigning European champion, Portugal, 21.

Now all this must be forgotten, because today Kyiv has mixed the concepts of sport and politics into one pile and is ready to open its wallet where they pay not FOR a victory [in sport], but FOR a victory over the Russians--something Zelensky keeps promising to his financial benefactors.