Fool Me Once . . .

Of course I want peace. Probably as much as anyone reading this.

Naturally, I get excited and hopeful, whenever there are any signs that we are moving in the direction of a more peaceful world.

At the same time, I'm fed up with being led down a primrose path only to find an Abrams tank waiting at the end.

Trump has made enormous strides, or the appearance of enormous strides, toward rapprochement with Russia and ending the Ukraine war. He rightfully points out that this was a needless conflict. Whether he could and would have prevented it is debatable.

Certainly, the fact that the horrifying slaughter which has claimed an estimated 1,000,000 Ukrainians and 100,000 Russians may finally be ending soon is welcome news.

But make no mistake about it.

TRUMP IS NOT A PEACE PRESIDENT . . .

Because at the same time we entertain the prospect of peace in Ukraine, there are many extremely disturbing things unfolding elsewhere. Here are just a few revealing items.

Trump has ramped up the bombing of Somalia. Of course, we know what a threat to our national security Somalia is. And we also know that innocent Somali citizens are the wrong color, so if we kill a few thousand more, who cares?

It has been reported by reliable non-mainstream sources that a formidable number of B-52 bombers continue to arrive at U.S. bases in the Middle East. These are high-altitude aircraft, so it is doubtful they will be used to drop food and other humanitarian supplies to the besieged people of Gaza. That anti-Iran rhetoric is also accelerating makes this very concerning. Trump may not be Putin's puppet, but he most assuredly is Bibi's buttboy. WW3 anyone?

Lethal weapons from the U.S. continue to pour into Israel. So far Trump has approved $12 billion, that enormous sum within only a month-and-a-half. The Trump administration in a ham-fisted unconstitutional end run around Congress days ago rushed more than $2 billion to Netanyahu's killing machine, justifying the armaments by declaring that Israel is facing a state of emergency. What's the emergency? The tour buses for Israelis to gleefully view the genocide need an oil change?

Then there's the constant saber rattling about China. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recently announced that the U.S. is ready to go to war with China. It's inevitable, you know. War with China. No other option. Why? DON'T BE SO RUDE! What? Are you a Jinping apologist? They're COMMIES. Enough said.

Many analysts are saying that seeking peace in Ukraine actually serves the war agenda: 1) The U.S. is seeking to split Russia off from their close relationship with China, and 2) Ukraine is a distraction. America must marshal its military resources for the Big War. Kiddie cops cozy up to Kiev. Real men bomb Beijing.

Trump loves power. Trump loves thumping his chest as the leader of the most powerful nation on the planet. Any talk of peace ultimately only in some twisted fashion feeds into delusions of empire, underscores the right of might, fuels the quest for conquest.

So . . .

When you walk that primrose path, take care to avoid the landmines.