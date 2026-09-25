Florida, You Deserve Better Than a Discount Trump Tribute Act



Discount Trump Tribute Act

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Florida, listen -- we've already been through enough political nonsense to qualify for FEMA assistance. And now Byron Donalds wants to be governor. Great. Fantastic. Just what we needed: another guy whose entire re'sume' looks like it was photocopied from a MAGA Facebook group.

Let's start with the basics. The man's running on "enacting the Trump agenda." Not "fixing insurance," not "making housing affordable," not "keeping the damn state above sea level." No -- he wants to reenact the Trump years like it's dinner theater. Florida doesn't need a governor; apparently it needs a tribute band.

And look at the record -- not the speeches, not the slogans, the actual votes. He voted against certifying the 2020 election. That's right. The guy wants to run a state but didn't want to accept the results of a national election. That's like applying to be a lifeguard after telling everyone water isn't real.

Gun safety? Forget it. He voted no on background checks, no on the bipartisan gun"'safety bill, and no on the post"'Parkland school"'safety act. Florida kids are doing active"'shooter drills like it's part of PE class, and this guy's legislative strategy is basically "thoughts and prayers, but cheaper."

Marriage equality? Nope. Abortion protections? Nope. Infrastructure? Nope. Climate spending? Nope -- because apparently Florida's climate problems are just a rumor started by the ocean.

And then there's healthcare. He's got a plan called "Your Doctor, Your Price." Sounds great until you realize it's basically a coupon system for medical care. Florida doesn't need a governor who thinks healthcare should work like a yard sale.

But the real kicker? He's running on "protecting conservative values" in education. Translation: more culture"'war nonsense, more book bans, more political theater. Florida classrooms already have fewer books than a gas station. What's next -- banning vowels?

And of course, he's endorsed by Trump. Because of course he is. If Trump sneezes, Donalds probably sends a thank"'you card.

Look, Florida deserves a governor who actually believes in governing -- not someone who treats the job like an audition to be the next MAGA action figure. A moderate progressive, an anti"'MAGA voter, anyone who wants a functioning state -- they're going to look at this record and say, "Nope. Not today. Not this guy."

Because at some point, you have to stop electing people who think government is a reality show and start electing people who understand it's not supposed to be entertainment. It's supposed to be work.

And Byron Donalds? He's not applying for a job. He's applying for a spotlight.

Florida doesn't need another spotlight. Florida needs a governor.