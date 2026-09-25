 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/25/26  

Florida, You Deserve Better Than a Discount Trump Tribute Act

By   1 comment

Michael Chavers
Message Michael Chavers
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Discount Trump Tribute Act
Discount Trump Tribute Act
(Image by Michael Lee Chavers)   Details   DMCA

Florida, listen -- we've already been through enough political nonsense to qualify for FEMA assistance. And now Byron Donalds wants to be governor. Great. Fantastic. Just what we needed: another guy whose entire re'sume' looks like it was photocopied from a MAGA Facebook group.

Let's start with the basics. The man's running on "enacting the Trump agenda." Not "fixing insurance," not "making housing affordable," not "keeping the damn state above sea level." No -- he wants to reenact the Trump years like it's dinner theater. Florida doesn't need a governor; apparently it needs a tribute band.

And look at the record -- not the speeches, not the slogans, the actual votes. He voted against certifying the 2020 election. That's right. The guy wants to run a state but didn't want to accept the results of a national election. That's like applying to be a lifeguard after telling everyone water isn't real.

Gun safety? Forget it. He voted no on background checks, no on the bipartisan gun"'safety bill, and no on the post"'Parkland school"'safety act. Florida kids are doing active"'shooter drills like it's part of PE class, and this guy's legislative strategy is basically "thoughts and prayers, but cheaper."

Marriage equality? Nope. Abortion protections? Nope. Infrastructure? Nope. Climate spending? Nope -- because apparently Florida's climate problems are just a rumor started by the ocean.

And then there's healthcare. He's got a plan called "Your Doctor, Your Price." Sounds great until you realize it's basically a coupon system for medical care. Florida doesn't need a governor who thinks healthcare should work like a yard sale.

But the real kicker? He's running on "protecting conservative values" in education. Translation: more culture"'war nonsense, more book bans, more political theater. Florida classrooms already have fewer books than a gas station. What's next -- banning vowels?

And of course, he's endorsed by Trump. Because of course he is. If Trump sneezes, Donalds probably sends a thank"'you card.

Look, Florida deserves a governor who actually believes in governing -- not someone who treats the job like an audition to be the next MAGA action figure. A moderate progressive, an anti"'MAGA voter, anyone who wants a functioning state -- they're going to look at this record and say, "Nope. Not today. Not this guy."

Because at some point, you have to stop electing people who think government is a reality show and start electing people who understand it's not supposed to be entertainment. It's supposed to be work.

And Byron Donalds? He's not applying for a job. He's applying for a spotlight.

Florida doesn't need another spotlight. Florida needs a governor.

If you can donate &,$upport OEN. If you'd like more of my analysis, you can find my ongoing work at OEN and on Substack: stack.com/@https://substack.com/@thechaversperspective

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Chavers Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

Concerend citizen. Dosen't take dismembering the constitution lightly.

Related Topic(s): Activism Camp Democracy; Florida Politics, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

MAGA Manufactured Crises Ruining America

Kash Patel Walks Into the Senate Like a Man Who Mistook Oversight for a Bar Fight

Repealing Roe v Wade - Is This Just the First Right We Lose with This Court

Biden's High Gas Prices, and Inflation

MAGA People You're Not Patriots

Consequences for Doctors Spreading Misinformation About the Covid-19 Virus

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Chavers

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 19, 2006), 1 fan, 56 articles, 32 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram Page

  New Content

A sharp, comedic rant from a moderate progressive who's had it with MAGA cosplay in Tallahassee. Using Donalds' own record, votes, and public positions, this piece lays out exactly why Florida doesn't need another politician auditioning to be Trump's favorite intern.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 25, 2026 at 9:34:53 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend