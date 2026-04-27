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OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/27/26  

Florida Republicans Plan To Do Some Hi-Octane Gerrymandering

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Michael Chavers
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Listen up, because I'm only gonna say this once! Those jokers in Florida are heading to Tallahassee on April 28th for a four-day "special session," and believe me, they ain't going there for the sunshine or the orange juice. They are getting together to cook up some serious political schemes. They're talking Congressional gerrymandering and whatever other backroom deals they can conjure-- they'll probably burn a few books while they're at it!
Governor Ron DeSantis is planning to redraw the map. And why? To do a favor for the former president and grease the wheels with his MAGA base just in case he decides to take a run at the White House. Look at the situation: these Florida politicians are trying to redraw a map that's already crooked! They want to stack one layer of gerrymandering on top of another. They are trying to heist five extra seats in the midterms like it's some kind of high-stakes robbery.
Back in 2022, they drew a map that wiped out a seat in North Florida where Black and Brown voters were nearly half the population. People stood up and said, "Hey, that violates the Fair Districts Amendments!" But the Florida Supreme Court-- which is packed to the gills with DeSantis appointees-- upheld it anyway. That court is being used as a shield to push through the most gerrymandered, rigged maps in the entire country.
This is a blatant, cold-blooded power grab, plain and simple! It is designed to strip the voting power right out of the hands of Black and Brown Floridians. This special session is a threat to democracy that'll be felt for years. Voters need to wake up, get down to Tallahassee, and tell that MAGA-majority Legislature that they cannot just draw whatever crooked-ass map they want!
One side is using every dirty tool in the shed to hold onto power and silence anyone who has the guts to disagree. For too long, the opposition has been acting shy about how power is grabbed and used. That ends now! People need to be bold. They need to stand up and say they want the power-- not for special interests, but to actually help the people.
Is the message clear? Get moving! Stop the gerrymandering and stop this theft!

If you can, support OEN. If you'd like more of my analysis, you can find my ongoing work at OEN and on Substack: stack.com/@https://substack.com/@thechaversperspective


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Concerend citizen. Dosen't take dismembering the constitution lightly.

Related Topic(s): Popular Vote; Vote Suppression; Vote Theft; Voter Disenfranchisement; Voter Fraud; Voter ID Laws; Voter Participation; Voter Registration; Voters Bill Of Rights, Add Tags

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