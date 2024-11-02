 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 11/2/24

Flashback: How Yeltsin Gleefully Drove Bill Clinton to Tears. Who's Crying Now?

By William Dunkerley (Page 1 of 3 pages)

William Dunkerley
Yeltsin Gleefully Drove Bill Clinton to Tears
Yeltsin Gleefully Drove Bill Clinton to Tears
(Image by Itar-Tass)   Details   DMCA

Yeltsin grinned while Clinton cried.

The Russian president had just blurted out his unfiltered reaction to American news reporting.

It was October, 1995. Clinton and Yeltsin had just spoken at the United Nations 50th anniversary meeting.

The next day the two presidents got together at Hyde Park, New York for a bilateral meeting followed by a press conference.

It was then that Yeltsin told the media his take on his US visit. He said that when he came here that October he did not have the degree of optimism with which he was now departing. The bilateral meeting had apparently been productive.

But then he dropped his brutal statement about our American press:

"Coming from my statement yesterday in the United Nations, and if you looked at the press reports, one could see that what you were writing was that today's meeting with President Bill Clinton was going to be a disaster. And now for the first time I can tell you that you're a disaster."

That's what set off Clinton's crying. But his tears were not for the press or over any danger or fear. They were tears of laughter. Both presidents had a good laugh over Yeltsin's remarks about our American news style. You can see the video in this AP archive: .ly/48u81Fb

Today, though, Clinton would have nothing to laugh about given the present state of bilateral relations.

Back at Hyde Park, Yeltsin had gone on, "...our partnership is not calculated for one year or for five years, but for years and years to come -- tens of years, for a century; that we're friends, and that it's only together, together, [that] we're going to be trying to solve not only our joint bilateral issues but issues affecting the whole world."

This was not the first time the new Russian and American friendship was mutually proclaimed. That was made clear at the presidents' April 1993 Vancouver summit. A White House press release that followed said, "President Bill Clinton of the United States of America and President Boris Yeltsin of the Russian Federation declared their firm commitment to a dynamic and effective US-Russian partnership that strengthens international stability."

In a follow-up phone call now declassified, Clinton told Yeltsin, "I'm about to issue a statement in support of your policies. I want you to know that we're in this with you for the long haul. We made some significant progress in Vancouver and Tokyo. We'll keep working here to be supportive. If there is anything I can do for you here, please let me know."

It is quite obvious today, that that those past optimistic aspirations did not stand the test of time. Today we find ourselves lavishly sponsoring Ukraine as it bombs Russia and invades and occupies a small part of Russia's home territory.

Our actions were seemingly as support for the beleaguered Ukraine, a victim of a brutal invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin in 2022. But any idea of friendship and partnership with Russia is long gone. Truth be known, it was even gone long before Russia's disastrous invasion of Ukraine.

And ironically, it was President Bill Clinton himself who set the US and Russia on a collision course.

William Dunkerley

William Dunkerley is a media business analyst, international development and change strategist, and author of numerous books, monographs, and articles. He has been editor and publisher of media industry information, and has additional expertise (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Bill Clinton; Donald Trump; Kamala Harris; Ukraine; Ukraine Separatists; War In Ukraine; Yeltsin, Add Tags
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Rick Staggenborg, MD

  New Content

Thanks for telling it like it is, William. I hope someone is listening. From watching American's anemic reaction to the world's first genocide shown live on the internet, that seems doubtful. Even RFK Jr, who completely understands how we deliberately pressured Russia into invading, has a hopelessly one-sided view of Israel's criminal actions in Palestine.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024 at 7:15:37 PM

